‘GLOW’ Should Get a Netflix Movie to Wrap Up Series, Says Marc Maron

Never one to stay quiet on a pressing issue, Marc Maron reacted to the recent (and shocking) news that Netflix has cancelled GLOW this morning on his Instagram. Yesterday, it was announced that despite a Season 4 renewal – and despite the fact that they had filmed one entire episode already – the streaming service was reversing its decision and cancelling GLOW, putting a halt to its planned fourth and final season.

The half-hour series had started filming its last season earlier this year right before the COVID-19 shutdown hit, and as Netflix looked at what it would take to get the series up and running again under new safety protocols – including figuring out how to manage the show’s frequent physical contact between actors and scenes that feature the 20-person ensemble in full – it decided that from a budget standpoint it was no longer feasible for Netflix to move forward with Season 4. An added concern, reportedly, was that the delay would mean the show wouldn’t be able to return until 2022, three years after Season 3 aired.

GLOW fans quickly took to social media to note that they’d wait as long as necessary for the final season, and the hashtag #SaveGLOW was born. Now you can count Maron – who co-stars on the series with Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin – as part of that campaign. The actor, comedian, and podcast host said on Instagram that he thinks they should make a GLOW movie to wrap up the storyline, especially considering the fact that the showrunners already had the story for Season 4 complete:

“I think what they should do is just, okay so you don’t wanna do the show anymore, but let us make a movie, right? Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. They had the whole season laid out. We know where it’s gonna go. Why don’t you give the showrunners and the writers and the cast an opportunity to finish the story in a movie, right? I mean I think that would be the best thing.”

Maron then takes a delightful detour to yell at a squirrel, but the man’s reasoning is sound. Netflix has been on a tear lately of cancelling some original series and reversing renewal decisions, but GLOW was one of its longest running original shows still picking up audience and awards buzz (Gilpin scored an Emmy nomination this year). I understand the logistics of shooting a show like that during a pandemic are tough, but at least give fans some closure – especially after that devastating Season 3 cliffhanger ending.

So let’s do it. Make a GLOW movie, Netflix! It’s what this show (and its fans) deserve.