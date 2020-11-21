Could a GLOW movie really happen? Fans were geared up for the fourth season of GLOW featuring its stellar female-led cast when the streaming giant suddenly reversed its decision and canceled the show after three seasons. The sudden cancellation was a blow to the GLOW fandom as it became clear there would be no resolution to the various storylines left open at the end of Season 3. In the days after GLOW's cancellation, cast member Marc Maron suggested a Netflix movie should be made to help tie up all the show's loose ends. While there has been no official word on whether plans actually exist to make a GLOW movie, series alum Alison Brie recently shared her insights on the matter.

Brie, who has been with GLOW from the beginning, opened up about the possibility of a movie while speaking with The Playlist on an upcoming episode of their podcast The Fourth Wall. When the topic of the show's cancellation and Maron's comments came up, Brie expressed interest in the idea of a movie. She remarked, "I certainly think a [GLOW] movie could tie everything up. Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up."

But, ever the realist, Brie went on to express doubts about the likelihood of a GLOW movie ever coming to fruition. She told The Fourth Wall podcast, "I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID, and I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."

Brie concluded with a slightly melancholy reaction to GLOW's cancellation, telling The Fourth Wall podcast, "It’s definitely a bummer. I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

All three seasons of GLOW are currently available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, check out our round-up of the best Netflix comedy shows you should watch.

