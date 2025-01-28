Six years after its last episodes premiered on Netflix, Alison Brie still wants to get back in the ring for GLOW. The series was originally renewed for a fourth and final season, which had begun filming when it was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, never to return. She spoke about the series with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Sundance Film Festival, where she and her husband Dave Franco are promoting their new horror movie Together. When asked what project she'd want someone who's never seen her work to watch, Brie was unequivocal in her answer:

"For me, it has to be GLOW. I love that show, and I just feel so proud of the work that everybody did on that show. For me personally, I feel like it's the only job where I got to do every type of thing. Like comedy, check; drama, check; super physical work, check. We essentially got to play two different characters. I got to play Ruth Wilder, and I got to play Zoya in the ring. I just think that it turned out to be this great showcase for everybody to go, 'Look, we have a lot of weird, special skills! Here they are.'"

Later on during the conversation, when asked which project she'd like to return to Brie confirmed she would love revisit the series, as its fourth season was cruelly cut short:

"We were meant to make a fourth season of the show. [...] We shot the first one and a half episodes. I shot this huge wrestling sequence with real pro wrestlers. It was a tag team match. It was so fun. That will never see the light of day. I just would love to spend one more day with all my gals."

What Is 'GLOW' About?