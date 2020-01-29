Alison Brie Reveals When ‘GLOW’ Season 4 Starts Filming; Teases Another Location Change
GLOW, the acclaimed Netflix dramedy about the true story of the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” will be returning to the streaming service for its fourth and final season later this year. Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have crafted an appealingly complicated look at these women trying to dominate in a typically male field, and the stunning work from ensemble castmates like Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, and Marc Maron ensures the show cuts through the clutter. We’ll miss it when it’s gone. But when will they actually start filming their farewell season?
Our very own Steve Weintraub had a chance to sit down with Brie at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Brie was there in support of her twisted psychological thriller Horse Girl, alongside actors Debby Ryan and John Paul Reynolds and co-writer/director Jeff Baena. And while Brie couldn’t say too much about the upcoming season (“I truly don’t know — I’ve been trying to ply it out!”), she did reveal a few pieces of tantalizing info for fans of the show.
One: The ladies of GLOW are officially out of Las Vegas. Two: Brie will be directing another episode. Her previously helmed episode, season 3’s “Hollywood Homecoming,” dealt with some inside baseball show-biz drama, while interrogating several of the characters’ interior lives — we’re excited to see what her season 4 episode might entail. And three: They begin filming GLOW Season 4 in March of this year. That’s only in two months, and we can’t wait!
For more on Glow, here’s our review of season 3. Plus: our season 2 interview with Brie and Maron.
