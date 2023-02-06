Netflix’s GLOW is a show that made fans worldwide laugh, broke their hearts, and amply inspired them. The story loosely based on the real pro-wrestling TV show from the 1980s, The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling, managed to capture hearts, tickled one to the core, and had everything a dramedy should and then some. While the series was axed prematurely at the onset of the pandemic fans and cast keep finding ways to revisit the series in one way or another.

Actor and singer Kate Nash took to Twitter to share some behind the scenes images from the cancelled season as she wrote “The GLOW season ya never saw @netflix. I’m havin a real memory lane moment ok…let me live!” The accompanying images see Nash and the GLOW cast in their flashy pro-wrestling 80s costumes behind the scenes. In one image Nash is dressed head to toe in a mermaid costume, in another, the ensemble cast is seen in the ring among other behind-the-scenes moments. After a successful run of three seasons, the streamer renewed the series for Season 4 which had begun production. However, when the pandemic hit Netflix axed the series completely much to the dismay of the cast, crew, and fans of the series.

The Emmy Award-winning series created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch revolved around the personal and professional lives of a group of women who performed for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles during the 1980s. The series primarily follows Ruth, a struggling actress who auditions for a fledgling professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). She often clashes with GLOW's director Sam for his cynical demeanor and unconventional work ethic. She also discovers that her former best friend, retired soap opera actress Debbie will also be starring in the show. The series nicely weaves the interpersonal relationships and professional connections of all the characters.

Who Else Was in GLOW?

The series featured Alison Brie as Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder, Betty Gilpin as Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, Sydelle Noel as Cherry "Junkchain"/"Black Magic" Bang, Britney Young as Carmen "Machu Picchu" Wade, Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia, Britt Baron as Justine "Scab" Biagi, Nash as Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson, Gayle Rankin as Sheila "The She Wolf", Kia Stevens as Tammé "The Welfare Queen" Dawson, Jackie Tohn as Melanie "Melrose" Rosen, and Chris Lowell as Sebastian "Bash" Howard among others.

All three seasons of GLOW are streaming on Netflix. You can check out Nash’s behind-the-scenes photos below:

