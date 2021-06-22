[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of GLOW, "A Very GLOW Christmas."]It’s been over eight months since news broke that Netflix cancelled GLOW, but the disappointment has yet to dissipate in the slightest. Even though the streamer renewed the series for a fourth and final season, Netflix opted to reverse the decision during the COVID-19 shutdown. The GLOW team had already completed one episode of Season 4 before the shutdown began, but reports claimed that the series wasn’t able to resume production because adhering to COVID safety protocols was too difficult.

Yes, the safety of those involved in making the series is top priority, but it’s impossible not to feel the wave of disappointment that comes with losing a beloved show that kept the bar so high during its three season run. On top of that, Season 3 teed up a number of substantial challenges and storylines to suggest that Season 4 had all the potential in the world.

Season 3 of GLOW concluded with the characters parting ways at the airport after doing their final show of the year in Vegas. Ruth (Alison Brie) runs off to make her flight, but Debbie (Betty Gilpin) manages to catch up to deliver some big news just before Ruth boards. Bash (Chris Lowell) is buying a TV network and Debbie is going to be the president. That means they can make a brand new wrestling show their way, with Ruth directing. Debbie fully believes it’s a dream gig, what they’ve wanted all along, but then Ruth tells her, “I don’t want what you want.”

Just as Ruth starts walking away, Debbie shouts, “I don’t understand you.” Ruth responds, “Yes you do. Probably better than anyone,” and then leaves Debbie standing there alone, shocked. It’s an incredibly heavy reaction shot on Gilpin to end the season, one where you can see the wheels in Debbie’s head turning and also feel the weight of everything she and Ruth had been through together.

While on an episode of Collider Ladies Night to promote her upcoming release, The Tomorrow War, Gilpin took the time to detail how Debbie was feeling in that exact moment. She began:

“I think along the lines of what I said about learning from Alison [Brie], I think that a real superpower that women have is that you can kind of by osmosis from the women around you, borrow the strengths of the women surrounding you where you are weak. And I think that Debbie, while she’s so alpha and strong in so many ways, really needed a lot of Ruth.”

But even without Ruth, Debbie could still successfully run this TV network in Season 4, right? That might not have been the case. Gilpin continued:

“I think Ruth was the only person who really saw Debbie for exactly who she was. I think they’re very different, but they’re both very lonely people and I think that even though there had been this crazy fissure in their friendship that they, in some ways, were all each other had. And when you know somebody very deeply, it’s very hard to say goodbye to them. And I think that Debbie saw this version of her own life where she’s like, ‘I can achieve these things, but I can’t do it without this person who I love - who is the love of my life,’ the great love of Debbie’s life.”

Gilpin also took a moment to highlight the crossover between Debbie and Ruth’s relationship and her real life friendships:

“I certainly feel that in many ways about Alison and about a lot of the women in my life that my identity is so braided with theirs because we’ve gotten through life together. I think a lot of being a girl and a woman is about presented self and then going backstage with other women and being like, ‘Are you f*cking seeing this? Am I okay? I need this, I need help. How are you doing this? How did you do this when this happened to you? This happened to me. Oh my god, it happened to you, too?’ And then going back out into the world with the presented self shell and you can’t do it by yourself, and I think that that was Debbie in the moment saying goodbye to almost a part of herself.”

If you’re looking for more from Gilpin, we’ve got you covered! Not only is there much more GLOW talk in her upcoming episode of Collider Ladies Night, but we also covered her experience studying acting in school, working on Nurse Jackie and the unusual theatrical release of The Hunt. Keep an eye out for all of that and more as we near The Tomorrow War’s July 2nd release on Prime Video.

