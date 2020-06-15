Gayle Rankin Explains Why We Never Find Out Why Sheila Became a Wolf on ‘GLOW’

–

We’ve got a new episode of Collider Ladies Night cooking for you and it’s with a rising star who’s already popped big time courtesy of the Netflix hit show GLOW. But Gayle Rankin is about to see her star rise even higher with her new series, HBO’s Perry Mason, which is set to debut on Sunday, June 21st.

While we did spend a good deal of time digging into Rankin’s work on that new show, as always with Ladies Night, we worked our way there by revisiting Rankin’s growth in the industry from early inspirations to breakout performances, and that of course includes talking about playing Shelia on Glow. When we first meet Shelia in Season 1, she’s the only cast member of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling who is her character on and off the show, Shelia the She Wolf. That’s because in reality, Sheila identifies as a wolf.

Without spoiling anything for those who aren’t caught up just yet, do know that Sheila goes on quite the journey and winds up being a major scene-stealer in Season 3 where her arc goes above and beyond initial expectations for the character. But one thing we still do not know about Sheila is why she became a wolf to begin with, so I opted to ask Rankin if that plot point was ever discussed:

“We never did is actually the answer. I was thinking about it, but we never had overt conversations. I’ve done a lot of kind of like, journaling and work on that. And there’s some of it that I like to keep private, you know? Just because I do think there’s a huge part of her that is mysterious.”

As someone who gets very into the details and piecing things together, admittedly, I was hoping to get a concrete answer on that matter, but Rankin highlighted the beauty of not knowing and how true to life that is:

“It was something that came up when we were working on Perry Mason, and obviously it’s a crime drama and crime is about eventually hopefully understanding something that happened, but something that’s so devastating about life is sometimes you don’t get to know sometimes why things happen. You don’t get to know. And so I love that about life. I mean, it’s hard and painful and can be frustrating, but it also can be really beautiful. So I also kind of love the idea that nobody gets to really know.”

Rankin isn’t wrong! While frustrating, not knowing is a reality we all deal with. And when it comes to adding that particular quality to a television show, if done well – like in Glow and Perry Mason – the “not knowing” often triggers a more profound emotional response and can keep a character’s experience on your mind well after the show wraps up.

Keep an eye out for more from Rankin coming very soon in her full episode of Collider Ladies Night!