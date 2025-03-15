Chemistry is everything. It's not always that easy to find a perfect combination of individuals to create an excellent daytime talk show. After ABC had a daytime vacancy following the devastating cancelation of The Chew in 2018, the long-running ratings juggernaut Good Morning America introduced a companion show that would air later in the day. Similar to a series hosted by Lara Spencer and Josh Elliott in 2012, the show focused primarily on pop culture and celebrity stories. Titled GMA Day, the show would feature GMA anchor and football legend Michael Strahan alongside Sara Haines, who was reassigned to this post following her time on The View. It was eventually rebranded as GMA3: Strahan & Sara. Then, while Sara Haines was on maternity leave, Keke Palmer came on board to fill in as co-host. Her arrival proved exceptional, she was eventually invited to become a full-time third host. Now, it was GMA3: Strahan, Sara, & Keke.

Everything seemed to be going swimmingly, and then the world was hit by a pandemic. With the show having a live studio audience component, the series suspended that element, in hopes the world would return to normality soon. Unfortunately, that reality didn't happen. ABC opted to replace the trio's show with Pandemic: What You Need to Know. And the rest is history.

Why 'Strahan, Sara, & Keke' Was Canceled