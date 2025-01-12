When the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Hollywood didn't immediately rush out to make films about the conflict. Like everyone else, artists needed time to process what had happened over the last two decades: why did America go to war? Why did so many young men have to die? And how could we as a country move on? By the end of the 1970s, there were a slew of movies that dealt with the war both at home and abroad, with Apocalypse Now, Coming Home, and The Deer Hunter representing the artistic apex of the nascent genre. Among the Vietnam dramas that seemed to come and go during this period was Go Tell the Spartans, which had the misfortune of coming out the same year that The Deer Hunter and Coming Home swept the Oscars. Yet seen today, its pessimistic view of the American military's arrogance in the face of reality feels more relevant than ever.

'Go Tell the Spartans' Was an Old-Fashioned Look at a New-Fashioned War

Go Tell the Spartans takes place in 1964, during the early years of America's involvement in the war. Burt Lancaster plays Maj. Asa Barker, a career military man tasked with occupying the village of Muc Wa, which had previously been under French control. Barker sends a small patrol to take over the hamlet, and along the way they pick up a group of Vietnamese villagers who have been displaced by the fighting. A veteran of World War II and Korea, Barker quickly realizes that the enemy combatants aren't playing by the normal rules of warfare. He tries to withdraw his men from the outpost as it is repeatedly attacked by an enemy that is difficult to identify, but his superiors won't retreat, refusing to make the same mistakes they perceive the French to have made.

Go Tell the Spartans was directed by Ted Post, a journeyman TV director whose best known films were the Clint Eastwood western Hang 'Em High and the Dirty Harry sequel Magnum Force. It was shot on a small budget in just 31 days, with the hills of Valencia, California substituting for the jungles of Vietnam. Its limitations are often seen in the finished product, and its obvious backlot filming pales in comparison to the on-location reality captured in The Deer Hunter and