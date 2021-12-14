The film will be adapted from the comic by Donny Cates, who co-writes the script with Mickle.

Sweet Tooth showrunner and EP Jim Mickle will be directing the movie adaptation of God Country for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be based on the comic by Donny Cates. Mickle will co-write the film with Cates, who wrote the original six-issue series (with art by Geoff Shaw) that was published in 2017 by Image Comics. Cates has also worked on Marvel's Venom comics.

God Country is about Emmet Quinlan, an old widower afflicted with dementia and violent outbursts. When a tornado hits his home in West Texas, Quinlan finds himself rejuvenated thanks to an enchanted sword he finds in the wreckage. He must now use the sword to protect his family and his town against terrifying otherworldly creatures that are seeking its power. Legendary's Mary Parent and Ali Mendes, as well as AfterShock Media's Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will be producers for the film.

Mickle previously developed Sweet Tooth for Netflix, which is based on the Vertigo comic series by Jeff Lemire and has already been renewed for a second season at the streamer. Mickle is also the showrunner for the series and directed four episodes of the first season. His previous directing work also includes 2019's In the Shadow of the Moon (starring Boyd Holdbrook and Cleopatra Coleman), 2014's Cold in July (starring Michael C. Hall and Sam Shepard), and 2013's We Are What We Are (starring Bill Sage, Julia Garner, and Ambyr Childers). He also co-created the series Hap and Leonard (starring James Purefoy and Michael K. Williams), which ran on SundanceTV from 2016-2018.

RELATED: 'Sweet Tooth' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Mickle and Linda Moran (his partner at the Nightshade Banner) will also produce. The film is one of a few other projects being produced by Legendary for Netflix. 2020's Enola Holmes (directed by Harry Bradbeer) was released on Netflix after a canceled theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A sequel was announced in May 2021. A live-action adaptation of the Gundam franchise has also been announced with Jordan Vogt-Roberts directing.

No release date has been announced for God Country. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the first season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix.

'Sweet Tooth' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix The adventures of Gus and Big Man will continue!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email