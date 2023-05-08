God Is a Bullet is an action thriller centering on two people with an extremely close connection to a dangerous and violent cult. Detective Bob Hightower and escapee Case Hardin set out to infiltrate the cult in question; Hightower to track down his kidnapped daughter, and Hardin to find the closure she desperately seeks following her brave escape. Loosely based on author Boston Teran's novel of the same title, God Is a Bullet is set to be a heart-pounding watch. Here's everything we know so far about God Is a Bullet.

When and Where Can You Watch God Is a Bullet?

Filming for God Is a Bullet began in Mexico in May 2021. Six weeks later, in June 2021, the movie's supporting cast and the first images were revealed. Filming wrapped, and the project entered post-production in August 2021.

Since then, a release date for God Is a Bullet has been announced. The movie will release in theaters across the United States on June 23, 2023. Interestingly, the movie's distribution company, Wayward Entertainment, is relatively new, and God Is a Bullet will therefore serve as the company's first theatrical release.

It has been reported that God Is a Bullet will go on to have a "digital rollout" on July 11, 2023, following its theatrical release. At present, it is unclear where exactly the movie will be available to stream.

What Is God Is a Bullet About?

God Is a Bullet centers on Detective Bob Hightower, a broken man, when a dangerous and insidious cult murders his ex-wife and kidnaps his daughter. When Hightower turns to the police force for help, he is quickly frustrated by the unskilled and botched nature of the investigation and determinedly decides to take matters into his own hands. Using the years of expertise gathered during his time on the force, Hightower leaves his job, undergoes a startling physical transformation, and sets out to infiltrate the cult to get to its charismatic yet maniacal leader Cyrus. Hightower is joined in his mission by The Ferryman, a societal outcast with a lot of information, and Case Hardin, the cult's only female escapee desperate to find closure. Hightower and Hardin attempt to claim back everything the cult took away from them.

Is There a Trailer for God Is a Bullet?

Although there is no full-length trailer for God Is a Bullet yet, XYZ FILMS released two 15-second sneak peeks on May 2, 2023.

In the first of these videos, we see a broken and disheveled Bob Hightower receive an unexpected visitor. When he opens the door, he comes face-to-face with non-other than Case Hardin, who tells Hightower that she knows exactly who took his daughter - and that the kidnapped girl is likely very much alive.

The second short clip shows a young woman (who we assume is Hightower's daughter) calmly but emotionally imploring her father to "kill them, kill all of them." We're also treated to a brief look at the action we can expect to see during the movie, as Hightower can be seen attacking someone with a rather impressive weapon. From these clips, it's clear that God Is a Bullet looks to be an action-packed yet poignant viewing experience.

Who's in the Cast of God Is a Bullet?

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Games of Thrones) plays the rogue Detective Bob Hightower, and Maika Monroe (It Follows) plays cult escapee Case Hardin. Joining them is Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) as The Ferryman, a societal misfit who holds some precious information despite his unconventional life. Also in the cast are Karl Glusman (who collaborated with Monroe in the 2022 psychological thriller Watcher) as cult leader Cyrus, January Jones (Mad Men) as Maureen Bacon, Ethan Suplee (Remember the Titans) as Gutter, Jonathan Tucker (The Ruins) as Errol Grey, Paul Johansson (One Tree Hill) as John Lee, Brendan Sexton III (Russian Doll) as Granny Boy, David Thornton (John Q) as Arthur Naci, and Robert Craighead (Too Close to Home) as Trucker.

What Is the Background of God Is a Bullet?

God Is a Bullet is based on the cult classic novel of the same title by pseudonymous American author Boston Teran. First published in 1999, the idea for the novel came from Teran's dangerous, real-life experience of drinking in a violent dive bar in Thailand. Teran watched as a man under the influence of drugs and alcohol scrawled a line of graffiti on the wall of the bar. When Teran asked for the English translation of the message, the man told him: "God is a bullet right to the head. You start to feel better the minute you're dead." This quote wormed its way under Teran's skin, thus evolving the idea for his novel. Below is the book's synopsis:

"During Christmas week in 1995, a fourteen-year-old girl is kidnapped by a bloodthirsty satanic cult. Bob Hightower, the girl's father and a small-town cop, embarks on a desperate mission to find her, but his only hope lies with Case Hardin, an ex-cult member and ex-junkie living in a halfway house in Hollywood."

Who Made God Is a Bullet?

(My Sister's Keeper) wrote and directed God Is a Bullet. Executive producers include Santiago Garcia Galvan (Dios Inc.), Paul Johansson (who also stars in the movie as John Lee), Sidney Kimmel (The Kite Runner), Natalie Perrotta (Cut Throat City), and Jim Steele (The Arrival). Aaron Zigman (The Notebook) and Kenji Katori (Spectre) are the movie's composer and cinematographer, respectively. God Is a Bullet is produced by Patriot Pictures and distributed by Wayward Entertainment.

