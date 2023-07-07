Hell hath no fury like a man who's lost everything, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will do whatever it takes to exact vengeance. In Nick Cassavetes' latest feature, God Is a Bullet, Coster-Waldau infiltrates a cult after a devastating loss. The film recently made its theatrical debut and heads to digital platforms beginning July 11. Ahead of the digital release, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the movie.

Based on the novel by Boston Teran — which itself is inspired by true events — God Is a Bullet centers on Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau), a detective who finds his daughter and ex-wife murdered at the hands of a satanic cult. Overwhelmed by grief and anger, and aggravated at the lacking investigation, Hightower takes matters into his own hands. He quits the force, gets tatted up, and infiltrates the cult to take down its leader, Cyrus (Karl Glusman). To do so, Hightower must rely on the help of the cult's only female escapee, Case (Maika Monroe), a young woman also determined to take back her power.

The clip features Hightower and Case on the road, and Hightower wants to know more about Cyrus and his background. Case seems ready to talk about literally anything else, but concedes and gives the very basic gist of how Cyrus became who he is. In her explanation, she makes a remark about "those freaks that find Jesus," a comment that immediately rubs Hightower the wrong way. Through the rest of the clip, Hightower and Case get into it, with starkly different viewpoints on what constitutes religion.

God Is a Bullet Isn't Without Some Light

While God Is a Bullet delves into dark and gritty subject matter, it's not all doom and gloom, with a spark of romance offering some hope to its characters. At first glance, Hightower and Case seem like an unexpected match. In an earlier interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Coster-Waldau shared that Hightower "clearly believes in love, and he believes that there's goodness even in the darkest places." He added that despite the animosity between Hightower and Case, they eventually connect with each other: "[T]hey're both two people desperate for help and also to help others, to connect and to be seen, and through this nightmare, which it really is, they find maybe another version of themselves that is true to who they really are."

God Is a Bullet was executive produced by Santiago Garcia Galvan, Paul Johansson, Sidney Kimmel, Natalie Perrotta, and Jim Steele. Michael Mendelson produced for Patriot Pictures. The film is an XYZ Films and Patriot Pictures production. Additional cast includes Johansson, Jamie Foxx, Ethan Suplee, January Jones, and Jonathan Tucker.

God Is a Bullet will be available on digital platforms July 11. Watch the clip below: