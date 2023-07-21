A thrilling action story that you might have missed in theaters this summer is getting a comic book adaptation, and this new way to experience God Is a Bullet will be available for purchase exclusively at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Nick Cassavete's latest project deals with a very violent plot, establishing characters who must go through horrible ordeals in order to find the emotional resolution they've been yearning for over a long period of time. Cults, death, and many other concepts are explored throughout the runtime of this story full of action.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Bob Hightower, a detective who finds his ex-wife killed and teenage daughter kidnapped by a controversial satanic cult. Bob comes up with a plan to save his family, which involves infiltrating the same organization that is looking to end their lives. With the help of the resourceful Case Hardin (Maika Monroe), Bob decides to stand up and make his plan a reality. Hardin may just be the best person for the job because she is the only individual who managed to escape the grasp of the cult—alive.

Jamie Foxx is also involved with the dangerous thriller, playing a character simply known as The Ferryman. While it is common for films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DCU to be based around comic books that involve an infinite amount of characters, God Is a Bullet is heading in the opposite direction, by bringing to the page a story that was shared with audiences first on the big screen. Copies will be available for purchase at San Diego Comic-Con while supplies last, with only a select amount of collectors being able to get their hands on the adaptation.

Image via XYZ Films

How Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Found Motivation

uring a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Coster-Waldau spoke about how the film's tough topics affected him, saying, "Well, it was a challenge. You always talk about movies, and how does it affect you? And I think this one, for a number of reasons, took its toll. I think it took a toll on all of us. We were isolated, and as you can imagine, every day the scenes were brutal and extreme, emotionally. You're kind of facing the darkest aspects of humankind, in a way. And then what Nick was so good at was saying, “Listen, at the core of this, it's about finding hope when there's no hope and insisting on connecting with people,” and also, even that whole basic thing about not judging a book by its cover."

You can check out the preview for the comic book adaptation of God Is a Bullet below. The product goes on sale today at San Diego Comic-Con: