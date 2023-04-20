Say your prayers, because Collider can reveal an exclusive new teaser poster from Nick Cassavetes's upcoming action thriller God Is a Bullet that shows stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maika Monroe preparing to deliver some divine judgment. Based on the best-selling Edgar Award finalist novel by Boston Teran which itself was inspired by true events, the film sees Coster-Waldau's detective Bob Hightower team with Monroe's Case Hardin to take on an insidious cult. Hightower lost his wife to the cult and seeks to rescue his kidnapped daughter while Hardin, the only female victim escapee, seeks closure.

The teaser poster features a grayscale Coster-Waldau and Monroe against a gritty yellow background with a cross made of bullet holes hanging over their heads. They're armed for their mission with handguns at their side and sunglasses on as they prepare to infiltrate the Satanic cult. Helping them go down the rabbit hole will be Jamie Foxx who plays the story's doorman to Hell, the Ferryman. In Teran's original novel, he's the one that supplies all the weaponry Hightower and Hardin need along with new looks to make them blend in as outlaws and all the information he can provide about the cult led by the maniacal Cyrus (Karl Glusman). Adding to the tone of the dark thriller is the tagline "Say your prayers," which ominously warns of the righteous vengeance these two are about to inflict on the cult.

God Is A Bullet will mark a return to directing for Cassavetes, who previously helmed The Notebook and has an Allman Brothers biopic on the way. Although he acted as recently as 2021 with Queenpins, he hasn't released any films since 2014. Teran's book has been on his radar for an adaptation for years now, however. "I’ve been trying to tell this great story for the last 18+ years," he said. "It’s tough, violent, has two flawed and fantastic characters, and absolutely pulls no punches. I love it! There’s nothing else out there like it, not even close!"

RELATED: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Teases ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ “Twists” & His Character’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Parallels

Who Else Appears in Cassavetes's Directorial Return to the Big Screen?

Aside from Coster-Waldau, Monroe, Foxx, and Glusman, God Is a Bullet will star January Jones, Paul Johansson, and David Thornton. The film marks a reunion between the Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones alum Coster-Waldau and Cassavetes who previously teamed for the director's last film The Other Woman. XYZ Films and Patriot Pictures teamed for the production with Wayward Entertainment to release the film in the U.S. Regarding the project, Patriot Pictures producer Michael Mendelson expressed his love for Cassavetes, the cast, and the cult classic story they've adapted, adding in his own statement:

"We are looking forward to working with Wayward and are so excited that “GOD IS A BULLET” will be hitting theaters nationwide this summer. Audiences are back and want to see films that keep them on the edge. Nick and I, with an amazing, multi-national cast and crew, are excited to release a badass, action-packed revenge classic, made to be enjoyed on the big screen."

God Is a Bullet premieres in theaters on June 23, before heading to digital platforms on July 11. While you wait to watch the film, check out our interview with Coster-Waldau about The Last Thing He Told Me down below: