Head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst has officially announced that God of War: Ragnarok will arrive next year on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, delaying the previously slated 2021 release window.

In a Q&A on the Playstation Blog, Hulst addressed the future of several major upcoming titles exclusively coming to the console, giving updates on the release schedule for both Horizon Forbidden West and the God of War sequel. The former is currently looking to release during the holiday season. However, players won’t be able to experience Kratos’ next adventure until next year, as Hulst explains, “And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”

The delay comes with the confirmation that the highly-anticipated sequel will also arrive on the PS4 alongside the next-gen console. Even Hulst admits that abandoning the 110 million PlayStation 4 owners would be “not very good business”. It’s good news for fans who haven’t been able to switch over to next-gen over the past year, even if they have to suffer some performance limitations. Plus, the delay allows Santa Monica Studio to work out the kinks and deliver an experience that utilizes both consoles to their greatest extent.

God of War: Ragnarok shifting to a 2022 release window is not only unsurprising but an ideal circumstance when surrounding game developments are considered. Cyberpunk 2077 is a prime example of a game burdened by strict release dates and the constraints of the pandemic. Until then, fans can remain patient, and, hopefully, they'll be able to witness some gameplay at some point this year.

