‘God of War: Ragnarok’ Coming to PS5 in 2021, So Prepare for More of Kratos’ Dad Energy

Sony dropped a ton of news about their hotly anticipated next gen console in today’s Playstation 5 Showcase Livestream. One of the most exciting announcements came at the end of the presentation, in a teaser trailer announcing the next installment of the God of War franchise, God of War: Ragnarok.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a follow-up to the excellent 2018 action game God of War, which acted as a soft reboot of the series moving the rage-fueled anti-hero Kratos from the world of Greek mythology into Norse mythology. The game also introduced an open-world element, allowing Kratos (now older and in full Beard Daddy territory) to sail around various islands with his son Atreus in search of loot and sidequests. God of War introduced a more serious, somber tone to the series as well, in stark contrast to the gonzo hypermasculinity of the previous installments.

At the end of the game, Kratos learns that Fimbulwinter has begun, meaning Ragnarok –a period in which most of the gods will die and the earth will be submerged and reborn– will soon follow. In a post-credits sequence, Atreus dreams that Thor will soon arrive at their cabin to confront Kratos over the death of his brother Baldur. This teaser trailer doesn’t reveal anything beyond the game’s title, logo, and 2021 release window, but based on the ending of the previous game and the fact that this new installment is subtitled Ragnarok, it’s safe to assume that Kratos is going to be windmilling his chain blades through Thor and potentially several other Norse gods. You can check out the trailer below. For more PS5 news, check out the console’s price and release date, as well as some gameplay footage of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.