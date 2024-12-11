Some of the most critically acclaimed narrative video games in quite some time are the two recent installments in the God of War franchise. The duology was so successful that PlayStation (most likely after the success of The Last of Us) announced and greenlit a God of War television series to be produced at Amazon Prime Video.

The studios have a major challenge on their hands as they produce this series. The games are so astoundingly beloved that fans are, understandably, going to be quite picky about who is going to be cast in the project, especially for its protagonist, Kratos. Christopher Judge's vocal and motion capture performance for the game is widely beloved, adding a layer of pressure to the whole thing. So, who could play the live-action Kratos? Casting the character won't be easy, but thankfully, some amazing potential actors out there would be perfect to play Kratos in the Amazon show.

10 Dominic Purcell

Known for 'Prison Break' (2005)

Dominic Purcell has yet to truly have his big break in major Hollywood films, which is a shame, as he is a wonderful actor who should not be confined to the likes of network television. Finding most of his fame from the likes of Prison Break and his role as Mick Rory in the incredibly popular Arrowverse, Purcell is no stranger to playing a brute character with depth.

Not to mention, Purcell has the type of voice needed for the role of Kratos, pulling out a gruff and serious tone for roles like Mick Rory. It's no easy task to bring a character like Kratos to life, and it would be a challenge, but Purcell would certainly take on such a task and bring some great skills to the role.

9 Joe Manganiello

Known for: 'True Blood' (2008)

Joe Manganiello had an incredible major franchise role ripped out from under him when the "Snyderverse" fell apart. Initially set to play Deathstroke in the solo Ben Affleck Batman movie, Manganiello had a great future set up in the DC Extended Universe... until it crashed and burned. This underappreciated actor deserves another shot at a major role and has proven he can do it time and time again.

Whether it be the short stint he had as Deathstroke at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League or True Blood, Manganiello has displayed the skills necessary to bring Kratos to life over the years. He certainly has the build necessary to visually portray the role, which, paired with his great acting abilities, makes him a great fit for the role.

8 Ethan Suplee

Known for: 'Remember the Titans' (2000)

Ethan Suplee is the perfect example of an absolute glow-up. He's transformed his body over the years and looks absolutely amazing, making him, visually, a great fit for the God of War himself. In his performances, Suplee has a way of holding a great presence when on screen, a trait needed for this god killer.

Moreover, Suplee has the beard pulled off as well. But physical traits aside, Suplee's performance in God Is a Bullet shows off his wonderful depth and acting skills to the point where it could act as an unofficial audition of sorts. Kratos isn't some sort of emotionless brute; his emotional arcs are complex and complicated, no matter how well he's able to hide his feelings.

7 Pablo Schreiber

Known for 'Halo' (2022)

Who better to play a fan favorite, gruff and buff video game character than an actor who's played another fan favorite, gruff and buff video game character? Known most recently for playing Master Chief in Halo, Pablo Schreiber has shown off the ability to play a character who consistently has his walls up, with deep emotion hidden behind it.

Master Chief and Kratos are quite similar in a few ways, and that's part of what makes them both so relatable, regardless of the differences they inherently have as distinct characters. Kratos is a character of great interiority, conveying so much, often without words; Master Chief also fits this description, and if the show can't get an actor who can pull it off, the portrayal will not succeed. So, Schreiber is a great route to go.

6 Tom Hardy

Known for 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

When most think of Tom Hardy, they probably think of his recent work in the Venom franchise, which could turn them off from the idea of him playing Kratos. However, if they take a look at the rest of his work, such as Mad Max: Fury Road, they'd see that Hardy is actually a wonderfully accomplished actor who would certainly don a role like the Ghost of Sparta.

Hardy's depth as an actor can be seen across his massive career. He can certainly suit the physical traits of the character; his inclusion as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises showed he could bulk up when necessary and do it well. Hardy might have been playing Venom for too long, but he is still an Oscar-nominated actor who is highly regarded for his intensity and versatility. Given the chance, Hardy would show the world he can kill a role like Kratos.

5 Travis Fimmel

Known for 'Vikings' (2013)