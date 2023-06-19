Video game adaptations had quite a rocky relationship with both fans and critics alike in the past, but, more recently, the genre has been thriving. With the likes of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic's recent Super Mario Bros. Movie and HBO's The Last of Us series performing extremely well, the video game adaptation is now a fully-fledged force to be reckoned with. With so many extremely successful video game franchises out there, there is plenty of possibility with regard to the future of the genre, with many fans of certain video games desperately calling to see their favorite characters brought to life on the big screen. One such franchise beloved by many is God of War, the action-adventure game that debuted back in 2005. God of War has won the hearts of millions of players and spawned a franchise that has spanned four different generations of the PlayStation console. For that reason, Hollywood has eyed this franchise for an adaptation for some time. However, previous attempts to bring it to the big screen just didn't pan out. Nevertheless, persistence almost always pays off in this industry, with a confirmed on-screen adaptation finally announced in 2022.

So, it's time for another go at getting this franchise the adaptation it deserves, only, in the shadow of the almighty success of the likes of The Last of Us, this time it's going to be a series and not a movie. With all that in mind, here is everything we know about the live-action God of War series.

When Is the God of War Series Coming Out?

Unfortunately, we do not yet have a release date for the God of War series. With production seemingly not yet underway, fans can expect to wait at least a little while for Kratos to hit our screens. Perhaps a safe bet might be 2024, but fans can fairly assume that, if released in 2024, it would not be until the final months of the year.

Where Can You Watch the God of War Series?

Although there may be plenty of time yet until the series lands on our screens, we do know the production company behind it and, therefore, how we can watch it. The company behind the show is Amazon Studios, with Prime Video as the expected destination for the series. This means that fans will need a subscription to the streaming platform to watch the show when it finally arrives, with it available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Alternatively, a Prime Video membership alone can be purchased for just $8.99 per month. This, for fans of God of War, is surely a small price to pay to indulge in this series adaptation of their favorite game.

Is There a Trailer for the God of War Series?

Understandably, given the current production status, we are nowhere near a trailer just yet for the series. In the meantime, here is a trailer for the most recent video game in the franchise, God of War: Ragnarök:

Who's In the Cast of the God of War Series?

Casting has yet to be announced for the God of War series, but that hasn't stopped fans of the franchise from speculating who may appear. Almost everywhere you turn, a God of War casting rumor is waiting, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) being touted for the role of Kratos. However, one man who has made his interest in the role clear, and has possibly the best chance at the part so far, is the current in-game voice actor of Kratos, Christopher Judge (Stargate SG-1). With his ties to the franchise and the people who work on it, Judge is currently the favorite to land the part. Apart from that, the rest of the cast is as yet unknown, but we do know more information with regard to the team behind the show.

Who Is Making The God Of War Series?

Currently, the showrunner of the series is set to be Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time). Judkins has previously worked as a writer for Sony's new video game adaptation production company PlayStation Productions on their adaptation of Uncharted. This experience will come in handy when tackling such a beloved franchise, with experience seemingly the order of the day when it came to deciding who would head up this project. Alongside Judkins in writing and producing capacities are Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who have both previously worked together on the likes of Children of Men, Iron Man, The Expanse, and many more. As well as this, the executive producers include Santa Monica Studio’s Yumi Yang (The Con) and Jeff Ketcham (Transformers), PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash (Uncharted) and Carter Swan (The Last of Us), and Vertigo's Roy Lee (Barbarian). God of War veteran Cory Barlog (Matinée) will be joining in an executive production capacity as well, with his countless years of experience within the franchise sure to make this series fan-friendly.

What's the Plot of the God of War Series About?

Given the many years and countless hours of history in the God of War canon, fans are obviously intrigued by the prospect of the plot of this series, with much of its success riding on it. Fans of this franchise, like many others, are dedicated to its lore, with successful adaptations often staying true to their roots. After Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders, these potential worries were quashed, with Sanders saying the following:

"What Rafe [Judkins] and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge".

This is huge for fans and is only backed up by the official plot synopsis of the series, which says the show "Follows Kratos, the God of War, after exile from Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on an epic journey with his son to spread her ashes from the highest peak." With such care and effort clearly being put into making the plot of the series just right for those fans who have dedicated much of their lives to the franchise, it is understandable why so many see God of War as the biggest challenger for The Last of Us's throne as the best video game adaptation.