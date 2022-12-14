Are you a fan of the famous Greek God of War, Kratos? If you are then we have news that would surely ignite your “blades of chaos”. In co-production with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, Prime Video has announced that it will officially order a God of War live-action series.

This is certainly going to be a hit with fans of the game franchise and Amazon has offered insight into what the focus of the new series would be. The show will be based on the massively popular 2018 game from Santa Monica Studios. Kratos has had a blood-soaked and battle-ridden past in ancient Greece, and the god of war now seeks a new path, setting aside his weapons to live peacefully with his wife, Faye, and his son, Atreus in the Norse realm of Midgard. However, his wife soon dies and Kratos and his son set off to fulfill her final wish – spreading her ashes from the highest peak. This new quest will bring Kratos face to face with new foes and monsters, not to mention setting him on a collision course with the new gods of this realm. Some things will never change. The journey will also test the limits of the relationship he shares with his son.

The creative team tasked with this new series includes The Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby have boarded the series as writers and executive producers with Cory Barlog also coming on as executive producer. “We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” says Amazon Studios' head of global television Vernon Sanders., Head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash also added, “God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way.”

The God of War game series is one of the most popular games ever made. Starting off in 2005, the series has received much critical acclaim and immense financial success along the way selling over 52 million copies. The 2018 sequel was equally well accepted and the 2022 sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, was a top contender in several Game of the Year lists.

Watch the launch trailer below: