In anticipation of God of War:​​​​​​ Ragnarok, PlayStation's God of War (2018) will be arriving on PC next year, as announced by PlayStation in a blog post. The beloved and critically acclaimed reboot will feature true 4K resolution as well as unlocked frame rates on PC. The game will arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Sony also revealed that the game sold over 19 million units on the PlayStation 4.

God of War (2018) is planned for release on January 14, 2022, and will support DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers. According to PlayStation, the PC version of the game will fully utilize the hardware capabilities to create a more immersive experience, as the announcement reads:

“Our PC version includes a wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup. From higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections to enhancements to the ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO – God of War on the PC can create striking visual quality unique to the platform.”

God of War now joins the long line of PlayStation exclusives that will release on PC. PlayStation previously announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be heading to PC in early 2022. While Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available on PC. Sony might continue to release PC ports of first-party exclusives after they have been released for a while, although upcoming games such as God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West will remain platform exclusives for now.

God of War (2018) is a reboot of the franchise and follows the father-son dynamic between Kratos and his son Atreus. As the story unfolds, you'll see a different side of Kratos, a softer side where he tries to be a good father and train his son well. God of War (2018) is already available on PlayStation and will arrive on PC on January 14, 2022.

