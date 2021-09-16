The first gameplay trailer for God of War: Ragnarok hit last week, and it teased just about everything fans could want in the sequel. There’s the arrival of Fimbulwinter with a snow-covered setting; increasingly complex dynamics between Kratos (Christopher Judge) and Atreus (Sunny Suljic); impending boss battles teased at the end of the last game between Freya (Danielle Bisutti) and Thor (Ryan Hurst); plenty of new creatures; Kratos killing all those new creatures. But all of that good stuff will be playing for second place. Easily the most exciting glimpse at the sequel — and what is shaping up to be the very best part — were two very good, very fluffy wolves that are seen pulling our protagonists on a snow sled — proving themselves the true heroes of the frozen wasteland.

Our glimpse at the in-desperate-need-of-belly-rubs duo is short, but already I can’t stop thinking about everything they are and how they may play into the story. Are they there at the start of the game? Were they wilderness pups who decided to team with Atreus and Kratos through the long winter? Are they actually the godly dogs Skoll and Hati, the two wolves Odin sent to chase the Sun and Moon, catching and devouring them at Ragnarok? If that’s true, do they just need to kill some time now that they had their dinner? Most importantly, do you as a player get to pet them after a long hard segment of killing Dragur and trolls, perhaps even giving them some treats? They certainly deserve some after all that running on ice.

I will get no answers to those questions for some time, but that doesn’t matter. The pure presence of the cuddleble pair is all I need. And the notion that they will simply be there for a brief moment is even more heartening. While we saw a glimpse at a new, sunnier section of the world, chances are players will spend a lot of time exploring this new, frozen version of the Lake of Nine. In the last game, that meant a lot of rowing in a boat to get to various sections, and here, that role will likely be filled by these two big fluffers. That’s a lot of time spent with them, seeing their tails flap with what will likely be flawless 4K resolution, providing a much-needed ray of light amongst the icy tundra.

Sure, sure there’s bigger things going on in the game. The end of all things is on the way, the Norse gods are likely hunting down Kratos and Atreus, Freya is definitely hunting them down, and probably much more we haven’t even been teased about yet. But who cares when there are two snuggly wolves by your side? Who cares about the apocalypse when you can just spend your time saddling up with wet-nosed muffins and ride across the white oblivion hunting down some dope armor and power ups. Oh! Maybe even the wolves could get some armor? Is it too late for the Santa Monica Studios team to develop some wolf armor?

You may accuse me of hyperbole, claiming that there’s no way these two big-toothed cuties will be anything more than window dressing compared to the grand action and performances and blah, blah, blah. But then I counter by asking, “Did you even see their tails flapping in the winter wind?” The God of War series is not one for its abundance of cuteness or even general good feelings, so the inclusion of these two big bois (or girls!) will be a burst of sunshine among such an apocalyptic scenario. When the killing gets too intense, you hop aboard the S.S. Pup Sled for a magical ride, and then — hopefully — get a chance to give them some much deserved ear scratches for being the triumphant pair of besties who are with you at the end of all things.

