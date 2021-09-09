The official God of War Ragnarök game trailer was released today during the PlayStation showcase. If YouTube comments and internet chatter are anything to go by, the three-minute and 16-second video clip has done its job. Gamers all over the internet are super hyped for the upcoming release. The trailer features gameplay, cinematics, and some fun reveals that took many fans by surprise.

It all starts with Kratos in a dark cave sitting in front of a campfire. A shadowy figure with horns approaches from behind, only to be revealed as the now tweenage Atreus returning home from a hunt once he steps into the light (a clever, subtle hint at his true nature). The cinematics that follow basically spell out what's coming: Ragnarok, the ultimate battle with Odin to prevent the end of the world. In order to win, Kratos must travel and fight to recruit renowned god-warrior Tyr to go to battle by his side. Atreus will be along for the ride, going on his own journey of self-discovery as he desperately searches for answers about who he really is. And many of your favorite comic relief minor characters will be returning as well.

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

RELATED: How to Watch Sony's PlayStation State of Play Today and What We're Hoping to See

For those of you who care less about the story and more about the gameplay, the trailer has plenty of in-game footage to show that this upcoming sequel will deliver more of the combat you grew to love in the first game — and then some. There's a solid minute of visually stunning and visceral combat towards the end of the trailer. Players can look forward to explosive moves with the Blades of Chaos, AoE ground slam attacks with the shield, and the boomerang axe that can slit enemies' throats from great distances. Whether you're into God of War for the story, the gameplay, or both — especially if you're in it for both — you're going to want to get your hands on this upcoming release as soon as it's available.

There's no specific release date yet for the game, but God of War Ragnarök should be out in 2022 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Check out the trailer below.

KEEP READING: ‘God of War 2’ Delayed to 2022, Also Coming to PlayStation 4

Share Share Tweet Email

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Trailer Introduces Vanessa Lachey as a New Special Agent in Charge The newest 'NCIS' spinoff series premieres this fall on CBS.

Read Next