'God of War' Is Getting Its Do-Over From This 'Star Trek' Executive Producer
God of War
Follow
Followed
Follow with Notifications
Follow
Unfollow
Link copied to clipboard
Sign in to your Collider account
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Sony has wasted no time in bringing a big name into the fold to spearhead their ambitious adaptation of God of War for television, as per Deadline. God of War is a long-running video game series that's been a mainstay of Sony PlayStation consoles for nearly 20 years, and is one of Sony's diamond intellectual properties. Ronald D. Moore has been tapped to take on the role of showrunner, writer and executive producer for the series, which will be a joint project between Sony TV and Amazon MGM Studios. It will stream on Prime Video.
Moore's joining the project comes following the recent exit of the series' original creative team, showrunner/executive producer Rafe Judkins and exec producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. At the time of their departure, it was reported that they had completed multiple scripts on the project. Moore rejoined Sony TV following a great run producing hit shows like Outlander on Starz, and For All Mankind on Apple TV+, which is one of the finest science-fiction shows going. Moore also serves as executive producer on the two Outlander spin-offs, Blood of my Blood and Star City. He was also a long-time executive producer for Star Trek shows like The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager.
What is 'God of War' About?The series is primarily based on the mythology of ancient cultures, beginning with Greek mythology and later transitioning to Norse mythology. The originalGod of Wartrilogy, starting with the first game in 2005, follows the story of Kratos, a Spartan warrior who becomes tangled up with the Greek gods for all the wrong reasons. When he's tricked into killing his own family by Ares, the titular God of War, Kratos starts on a journey of vengeance.The series was rebooted to universal acclaim in 2018, as the story shifted into Norse mythology. An older Kratos has moved into the Norse realm of Midgard, where he raises his young son Atreus (or BOY! if you play the games). The plot revolves around their journey to fulfill Faye’s dying wish, which is to scatter her ashes from the highest peak of the realms.The 2022 sequel God of War: Ragnarok continued the stories and themes of the 2018 gameand wrapped up Kratos and Atreus' story. The series is widely regarded as one of the greatest video game series of all time, so the television adaptation has a lot to live up to. Fortunately, Moore is used to bringing quality stories to life. Hope springs eternal.Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the adaptation ofGod of War.
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Follow
Followed
Follow with Notifications
Follow
Unfollow