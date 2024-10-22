This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Sony has wasted no time in bringing a big name into the fold to spearhead their ambitious adaptation of God of War for television, as per Deadline. God of War is a long-running video game series that's been a mainstay of Sony PlayStation consoles for nearly 20 years, and is one of Sony's diamond intellectual properties. Ronald D. Moore has been tapped to take on the role of showrunner, writer and executive producer for the series, which will be a joint project between Sony TV and Amazon MGM Studios. It will stream on Prime Video.

Moore's joining the project comes following the recent exit of the series' original creative team, showrunner/executive producer Rafe Judkins and exec producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. At the time of their departure, it was reported that they had completed multiple scripts on the project. Moore rejoined Sony TV following a great run producing hit shows like Outlander on Starz, and For All Mankind on Apple TV+, which is one of the finest science-fiction shows going. Moore also serves as executive producer on the two Outlander spin-offs, Blood of my Blood and Star City. He was also a long-time executive producer for Star Trek shows like The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager.