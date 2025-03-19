After pressing the reset button on its ambitious God of War series adaptation, Prime Video sought an experienced hand to guide the show forward in Ronald D. Moore. Known as a long-time executive producer on the Star Trek franchise and a producer for Outlander and For All Mankind, among other things, he seemed like a strong choice to succeed Rafe Judkins as showrunner for Sony TV and Amazon MGM Studios in what has been a high-priority project. However, one thing he lacks in tackling the project is experience with the games themselves. In a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff on The Sackhoff Show, he revealed that, while he's tried the games, he admitted he hasn't fully played through the titles the show is based on.

"I'm not a gamer, you know?" he told Sackhoff "I've taken a stab at it, but I don't have, you know, I grew up in the arcade era when you go down, you put your quarters in and bang on the buttons, so I could do that." While he's quite familiar with classic games like Asteroids or Centipede, he found that modern controllers were trickier to handle. "Yeah, and it's 'Press R1' and 'Which one is R1? Oh, I'm dead,'" he laughed. "I can’t quite get a hold of that." Considering he's on board for two seasons of the upcoming series, the reveal isn't exactly what fans wanted to hear as they hope for an accurate depiction of the hit PlayStation franchise.

God of War is far from the first video game adaptation to face this predicament. Paramount+'s poorly-received Halo series famously caught flack for showrunner Steven Kane's comments about not looking at the games in the run-up to Season 1. In contrast, successes like Fallout and The Last of Us either had creatives involved who were very familiar with the series, like Jonathan Nolan, or were directly involved in making the games, like Neil Druckmann. Given how important this adaptation is, however, it's one that both Sony and Amazon are sure to be very careful with. Since its Norse-themed 2018 reboot, God of War has been revitalized as one of PlayStation's best-selling franchises, with said reboot alone passing 23.5 million copies sold as of 2022 and earning Game of the Year. Prime Video has also earned confidence as a home for stellar adaptations, not only housing Fallout, but The Wheel of Time and Invincible, all three of which have become some of the platform's best and most popular shows.

What to Expect From Prime Video's 'God of War' Series