It's been almost two years since the announcement that a God of War series was in the works at Amazon, but things have been eerily quiet since. However, Deadline just delivered a devastating report that showrunner Rafe Judkins along with executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus have departed the project, which is now going back to the drawing board. The group reportedly delivered several scripts that both Amazon and Sony were pleased with, but the powers that be ultimately decided to take the story in a different direction. Deadline also reports that Sony wants to hire a brand-new writer's room for the show that Prime still plans to treat as a priority. While this certainly isn't the news that God of War fans were hoping for, it's at least promising to hear the studio still wants to move forward with the project instead of axing it.

The bar for video game adaptations has undoubtedly been raised over the last two years with the recent releases of The Last of Us and Fallout, with the latter also falling under the Prime Video banner. When the God of War series was announced in December 2022, the biggest video game adaptation of note was Uncharted, which was not well-received by passionate fans of the game series. The first installment in the modern God of War reboot series won Game of the Year in 2018, and the second entry, God of War: Ragnarök, fell just short of Elden Ring, which is largely considered one of the best games ever made. The source material for Kratos is too rich for Sony and Amazon to deliver anything other than an adaptation on the level of The Last of Us and Fallout.

Sony and Prime Must Do One Thing With the ‘God of War’ Series

God of War picked up many fans in 2018 with the release of its first installment set within the world of Norse mythology, but it would be a mistake for the God of War series to use this as a starting point. Kratos' story goes back many years, when he began as a Spartan and slaughtered his way through Mount Olympus using the Chaos Blades. This is where his story should begin in the show. A God of War show that picks up in Midgard and not Sparta would be doing Kratos' story a severe injustice.

It's back to the drawing board for the God of War series at Amazon Prime Video, which does not have any sort of release window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project.