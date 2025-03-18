It's been over two years since the God of War TV series was first announced, and its showrunner, Ronald Moore, shared an exciting update. While the show has not announced a release date, Amazon has ordered more seasons, giving fans more opportunities to witness Kratos on screen. It seems Moore has been busy, and it won't be long before we get a glimpse of this upcoming adaptation.

In an interview with Katee Sackhoff on The Sackhoff Show, Moore revealed that Amazon has ordered two seasons for this upcoming series. He shared that the show is currently in the writers' room stage of pre-production, and that's what's currently being worked on.

“Right now I’m working on an adaptation of a video game called God of War. It’s a big title in the gaming world that Amazon has ordered two seasons of. They’ve asked me to come in and I’m literally in the writers’ room working on that.”

The God of War series is an upcoming live-action adaptation co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. First announced in December 2022, the show will follow the events of the 2018 video game of the same name. Unfortunately, the show has faced some roadblocks during pre-production. Before Moore's involvement, Rafe Judkins was listed as showrunner, with Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus listed as producers. The three of them departed from the show in October 2024 due to creative differences. As of writing, the show has yet to make a casting call, and a release date has yet to be scheduled.

Other PlayStation Games That Received Adaptations

Image via Max

God of War is one of many PlayStation titles that received screen adaptations. While we wait for more news for this upcoming show, there are other titles to indulge in that are currently available to stream. The second season of the HBO series The Last of Us is set to come out on April 13, 2025, while season 1 is available to stream on Max. Meanwhile, Twisted Metal is a post-apocalyptic action comedy that's available to stream on Peacock, with season 2 set to premiere in mid-2025. It was also announced that Ghost of Tsushima will get an anime series scheduled to be released on Crunchyroll in 2027.

When it comes to film content, Until Dawn is scheduled to enter theaters this April. Meanwhile, 2022's Uncharted is available to stream on Max, while 2023's Gran Turismo is available on Netflix.

The God of War TV series will soon be available to stream on Prime Video. Follow Collider to stay updated.