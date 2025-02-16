Religion can be a beautiful thing that brings communities together — but it also has a history of being pretty violent. Particularly in popular texts like the Bible (you might have heard of it), people often gloss over the many shocking depictions of bloodshed and gore that this kind of text describes. It’s an aspect of religion that often goes ignored, which is exactly why legendary director Larry Cohen decided to bring it to the forefront in his 1976 horror classic, God Told Me To.

Following a beleaguered NYPD cop who is facing a string of random murders where each perpetrator claims they were following the voice of God, the film quickly devolves from gritty drama into terrifying science fiction mayhem. Yet amidst all this violence is a poignant message about the brutality of religion and what it means to have “faith” in a human who claims to be anything but. Through the terrifying cult at the film’s center, Cohen describes the worst possibility of organized religion, using the plot's violence to show how people sometimes enact violence with their only excuse being that some higher power (or, more often, a cultish leader) approves. It’s a haunting message that, combined with the disturbing violence throughout, creates an interrogation of organized religion like viewers have never seen.

Aliens and Cops Collide in ‘God Told Me To’

Image via New World Pictures

Fans of Cohen know the director for his many mind-bending and laughable horror concepts, so they may have been confused to see the extremely grounded way God Told Me To begins. The movie starts as a police procedural rather than a fantastical horror film; Detective Nicholas (Tony Lo Bianco) is a devout Catholic and member of the NYPD who, after catching a mass murderer who said his murders were advised by God before jumping to his death, learns of countless other random crimes where the perpetrators said the same. His attempt to unravel this mystery leads him to a mind-controlled cult whose leader, the immensely creepy Bernard Phillips (Richard Lynch), reveals a shocking truth: he and Nicholas were ‘virgin births,’ the result of women being impregnated by a strange alien being. The movie excels in portraying these wild elements in a shockingly grounded fashion, using things like the brutality of the justice system or horrific scenes like a man self-decapitating in an elevator to grant this story bloody gravity. Yet all of this superficial terror pales in comparison to the film’s true message: the horrors people are capable of when they feel they can blame it on a higher power.

Religion is in no way an inherently bad thing; in fact, it’s undeniable that the practice of gathering based on faith has united communities for generations. Yet organized religion is constantly critiqued on how common it is for them to become for-profit, with people granting all of their faith to some leader rather than an actual higher power, with this leader’s “teachings” — often hateful lessons on discrimination — making the followers feel all of their bad behavior is justified. God Told Me To criticizes this toxicity that lives in so much of modern organized religion, with Phillip’s mind-controlled followers acting as an allegory for those who feel that their individual faith is not only reason enough to enact atrocities, but that one mortal should control their entire life. Even more, as Philip’s motivations are revealed to be world domination rather than actual worship, the film emphasizes that these leaders are still human, that they are not infallible and could be twisting others' faith for their own gain. As Cohen is one to do, this metaphor is told in the truly wildest way, but that doesn’t deny that the discomfort people may feel watching these horrors be committed in the name of God is only an exaggerated version of how people use religion to excuse their hatred today.

‘God Told Me To’ Is Never a Good Excuse