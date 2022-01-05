Reports vary as to whether the veteran director woke up with a horse's head on his pillow after he said no.

Everyone knows one of the many cardinal rules of the internet: name a movie, any movie, and it'll always be improved by the presence of one Nicolas Cage. Even a movie ostensibly about the life of Nic Cage has to include Nic Cage being his most Nic Cage, or else. Unfortunately, given the World Wide Web had barely been conceived in 1990, it looks like director Francis Ford Coppola missed the memo, declining to cast nephew Cage in his Godfather franchise threequel.

The actor revealed the snub as part of this year's Hollywood Reporter Actor Roundtable, in which he's joined by Jonathan Majors, Red Rocket's Simon Rex, Andrew Garfield, and Peter Dinklage. Asked by THR to name a movie they'd love to make assuming a blank check, a humble Rex responded that he's "just so excited because I feel like [Red Rocket is] going to propel me to take chances and do roles that I didn't even know I could do." A self-depreciating Cage, on the other hand, looked to the past:

"This is a very embarrassing answer to your question, OK, because it involves family. So Uncle [Coppola] was doing Godfather III, and I said, “I really think I ought to be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it’s a good idea if you would cast me. I think I could play this part.” He was going to cast Andy Garcia, and I said, “But I just see myself more as James Caan’s son, and he’s playing Sonny’s son. He’s not playing Michael’s son. He’s Sonny’s son. I just feel a little more James Caan.” It just wasn’t going to happen. Nope, not going to happen. So that was a movie I didn’t get let in that I really wanted to be in. There."

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says 'Malignant' Inspired His Take on Dracula, Because Talent Recognizes TalentWell, for what it's worth, we're with you, Nic: you're James Caan's son because you're everybody's son, and you could play anybody's son. Even if Uncle Francis couldn't quite see it.

Cage appears on the roundtable for his stellar leading work on 2021's Pig, which has picked up a swathe of awards nominations since the circuit kicked into gear in the fall. He'll next appear as a version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Pedro Pascal, and Tiffany Haddish, and he's soon to play Dracula in Universal's Renfield, a reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic gothic novel, a role for which he says he took inspiration from James Wan's cult horror hit Malignant.

