For anyone even remotely familiar with films in general, The Godfather is either a movie you've seen before or have been putting off watching for years. The film follows the aging Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the head of the Corleone crime family operating out of 1940s New York. As his years are beginning to catch up with him, Vito looks to transfer his power down to his war-veteran son, Michael (Al Pacino). Such a shift in the hierarchy comes with deadly consequences and moral complications.

The mind behind The Godfather, legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in history. Not only is his direction in The Godfather virtually flawless, but it's also a movie that is perfectly cast. With The Godfather being such a critical and commercial success, it makes sense that many of the stars of The Godfather were brought back to work on future Coppola projects. Some of whom also appeared in Coppola movies before The Godfather. This is every actor from The Godfather who has appeared in other Francis Ford Coppola movies.

8 Robert Duvall

'The Rain People' (1969) and 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Image via Warner Bros.-Seven Arts

Robert Duvall is one of the most widely celebrated actors in Hollywood history. With an acting career spanning over seven decades, Duvall was as seasoned as they come. While he was already an established talent before The Godfather, Duvall starred alongside James Caan in Coppola's previous movie, The Rain People.

Duvall's next and only other Coppola collaboration came with Apocalypse Now. Despite only being given less than 15 minutes of screen time, Duvall gave a standout performance as Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore, an army commander with an affinity for surfing and the smell of napalm. He simply commands the scenes he's present for, making for some timeless war movie iconography and quotes. Duvall was so effective in this relatively minor role that he was nominated for an Academy Award.