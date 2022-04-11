The Godfather turned 50 years old this year and with it is an influx of content for fans of the Francis Ford Coppola film. Now, to celebrate the film, there is a series of Pop figures coming our way that includes Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone, Al Pacino's Michael Corleone, and James Caan's Sonny Corleone.

The film was released in March 1972 and has still been considered one of the greatest movies ever made and rightfully so. And now with these new Pops, you can own a little Vito with his cat in his lap or a Sonny with the trash can lid to keep your love of The Godfather movies alive and well. Little Michael has a black eye and the Pops are filled with fun details from the movies that come to life to complete everyone's Funko collection!

The announcement for the Pops came with specific characters and an exploration of their role in the movie. For the Michael Corleone Pop, it states: "Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather by uniting the members of the cast. Here, Pop! Michael Corleone, a bottle of wine in hand, wears his pin-striped vest with matching pin-striped pants and gray cap, which recall his iconic look while hiding in Sicily. Collect all the members of The Godfather cast for your Pop! Movies set. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall."

For Sonny Corleone: "Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather by uniting the members of the cast. Here, Pop! Sonny Corleone, trash can lid in hand, commemorates an iconic scene of revenge. Collect all the members of The Godfather cast for your Pop! Movies set. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall."

And for the man himself, Vito Corleone: "Friendship is everything to Vito Corleone, and a cat has made an offer he can’t refuse. Capture this moment to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Here, Pop! Vito Corleone, dressed in his tuxedo, is seated with a cat in an iconic scene. Collect all the members of The Godfather cast for your Pop! Movies set. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.70-inches tall."

These are must-haves for any fan of Coppola's work and a perfect addition to your Funko collection because who doesn't need a little Vito Pop? Funko is making us all an offer we can't refuse. You can pre-order the Funkos at Barnes and Noble today. Check out the collection below:

