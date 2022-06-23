In a recasting of the Epix drama series, Godfather of Harlem, Jason Alan Carvel (NCIS: New Orleans) has been cast to play the lead role of Malcolm X in the third season, Deadline reports. Production for the series begins this week in New York.

Besides his voice narrations for documentaries like Ancient Skies and Africa’s Deadliest, Carvel has roles in shows like NCIS: New Orleans and ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty. It’ll be interesting to see what he does with such a well-known historical figure as he takes on this role. Carvel will portray the character as he finds himself in trouble from previous associates as well as danger from the NYPD, CIA, and FBI - yikes.

The crime drama, set in the 1960s streets of Harlem, New York, follows the story of Bumpy Johnson as he returns to his former territory after 10 years in prison. The neighborhood has fallen under the control of the Italian mob, specifically the Genovese crime family, and is in shambles. Bumpy forms an alliance with prominent figure Malcolm X as he works to take back control and bring his territory back to its former glory during the social upheaval and mob wars that marked the decade and threatened to tear the entire city apart.

Image via EPIX

Carvel will replace Nigél Thatch, who starred as Malcolm X for Seasons 1 and 2 of the Epix series as well as the 2014 film, Selma, which received an Oscar nomination. He will join other talented cast members, such as Forrest Whitaker, who also serves as executive producer of the series, and Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Other executive producers include show creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein along with Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Joe Chappelle, with Swizz Beats serving as executive music producer. The production company over Godfather of Harlem is ABC Signature, a sub-company of Disney Television Studios.

Carvel joins an impressive and talented lineup of actors who have portrayed Malcolm X in past media productions, which includes Denzel Washington (Malcolm X), James Earl Jones (The Greatest), Morgan Freeman (Death of a Prophet), and more.

It will be interesting to see Carvel bring Malcolm X to life as such an important historical figure amidst the social change and turmoil going on at the time. Malcolm X was a Muslim minister and human rights activist who played an important role in the civil rights movement and combined Black empowerment with the teachings of Islam as a spokesman for the Nation of Islam at the time. It will be interesting to see what Godfather of Harlem does to bring this person to life on screen once more.