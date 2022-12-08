The third season of the critically acclaimed series, Godfather of Harlem, is set to premiere early next year on January 15 and Epix has released the official trailer for the new season. Amongst all the pressure and rising tensions seen in the trailer, one thing is crystal clear– Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) still rules Harlem, and he is not letting go anytime soon.

The trailer begins with Bumpy Johnson stating that his freedom is one he is not willing to give up. Bumpy, who had been in prison for ten years, returned in the freshman season to see his empire in ruins. Part of his plan to regain control is dealing heroin, however, his stash is torched, and money problems loom large; you can also add Joe Colombo (Michael Raymond-James) and the Italians to Bumpy's list of problems. Now, his dilemma puts him and his family in their crosshairs and Bumpy is not one to surrender. While this storm is brewing all around him, the CIA is closely watching his every move.

Godfather of Harlem is a thrilling mix between the civil rights movement and the criminal underworld. Featuring some of the most prominent rights leaders in US history, Godfather of Harlem is revisiting some of the most tumultuous times in the country’s history. While Bumpy is refusing to ‘bend the knee’ to the five Italian families, he is simultaneously losing control of Central Harlem. He can’t take on all of his enemies all at once – so he is forced to seek an alliance that changes the balance of power. There is tension in the air and this could very well be a suicide mission, but the one thing most people need to remember, Harlem belongs to Bumpy.

Image via Epix

Godfather of Harlem is one of Epix’s best-performing series. The second season of the crime drama became the service’s best season of all time with the finale standing as the best-performing finale episode to date. As a testament to its success, the show took home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Main Title Design in 2020. The series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Joe Chappelle, with Swizz Beatz serving as executive music producer.

The cast for the new season alongside Whitaker, who also executive produces, and Raymond-James includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Whoopi Goldberg, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Giancarlo Esposito. Additional new cast members include Jason Alan Carvell replacing Nigél Thatch as Malcolm X.

The third season of Godfather of Harlem premieres on January 15 on EPIX. Watch the trailer below: