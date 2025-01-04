Fans of the hit MGM+ crime series, Godfather of Harlem, have had to wait almost two years for the return of their favorite show. With the new year's arrival, they only have to endure a little longer as a recently revealed spring release window for the fourth season is not too far off. To tide longing fans over, Amazon Studios has released a fresh set of stills from the upcoming season, giving a glimpse of the next chapter in Bumpy Johnson's (Forrest Whitaker) ambitious quest to subdue all of Harlem's seedy underworld and make it entirely his own.

Season 4 is expected to contain more of the scheming and deadly power plays that have made the show a gripping thrill ride and an audience favorite since it premiered originally on Epix in 2019. Johnson returns to wage war against the New York Mafia families, and it gets even bloodier. Season 4 will see Johnson without one of his major allies following the assassination of Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell). His power grip on Harlem is loosening, but he won't be wasting any time tightening it right back up. One of the images teases a new alliance for him as he's seen in a meeting with a couple of men in suits, and though their identities are not revealed, they can be seen shaking hands with Johnson, who has a document on his side of the desk.

As Johnson moves to stay on top of the game, he will be dealing with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived black gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn), per the official synopsis. From the images, Lucas will be receiving a literal rude awakening from the boss as he's seen badly beaten and bloodied, flanked by a couple of Johnson's henchmen. On the family side, Johnson will grapple with his daughter, Elise’s increased involvement with the Black Panthers. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who plays Elise, is seen in one of the images with some friends in front of the TV, ever so engrossed in current affairs.

The New and Returning Cast of 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 4?

Close

Godfather of Harlem will continue with its interesting blend of fictional storytelling with historical figures and a couple more significant personalities from the era the show depicts will feature in Season 4. One such is Afeni Shakur, the mother of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who was a Black Panther Party member and a famous political activist. She will be played by Devin Kessler. Michael Benjamin Washington (American Auto) will also debut in Season 4 as famed writer and activist James Baldwin. Returning cast members include Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry as Vincent's daughter, Stella, and Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4, as with past seasons, will include 10 episodes. The series has been set for a return this spring, though no specific premiere date has been fixed. You can check out the new images above and stay tuned for more updates.

The first three seasons of Godfather of Harlem are streaming now on MGM+.

WATCH ON MGM+