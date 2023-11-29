The Big Picture Godfather of Harlem has been picked up for a fourth season due to its continued success and its status as a top performer on the MGM+ platform.

The crime drama is one of the top acquisition draws on the network and streaming platform.

Season 4 will feature Bumpy Johnson fighting against the mafia families of New York and dealing with the death of Malcolm X, while his daughter works with the Black Panthers.

Bumpy Johnson's reign over Harlem isn't over yet. MGM+ has picked up the hit Forest Whitaker series Godfather of Harlem for a fourth season following the show's continued success on the platform. Production is set to begin next year in New York with Chris Brancato back at the helm, though he'll be without co-creator Paul Eckstein when the cameras start rolling as he tragically died over the summer.

Picking up the crime drama for another ten episodes was a no-brainer for MGM+ considering that it sits as the top acquisition draw across the entire history of the premium linear network and streaming platform. In terms of original series, it stands toe-to-toe with the brand's other hits like From as one of the top performers, and it's the top program for Black audiences on the platform. Godfather of Harlem has remained one of MGM+'s anchors since its days as Epix and the renewal ensures that won't be changing anytime soon.

Godfather of Harlem tells the fictionalized story of real-life Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson and his journey to take back control and restore his neighborhood while fighting the Italian mob, social unrest, and much more. Season 4 will see Bumpy back on the streets in a war against the mafia families of New York, though he's down a crucial ally after the tragic death of civil rights icon Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell). Bumpy now has to juggle responsibilities on several fronts as a new rival comes to town in the form of Black gangster Frank Lucas, all while Bumpy's daughter Elise (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) begins working closely with the Black Panthers.

'Godfather of Harlem' Season 4 Will Bring Back Its Talented Cast

In addition to the Academy Award-winning Whitaker and Crowe-Legacy, most of the cast will be back for Season 4, including Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, and Erik LaRay Harvey. MGM+ head Michael Wright was thrilled about the return of the show's talented team, saying in a statement:

Forest Whitaker’s inspired performance as Bumpy Johnson has introduced an iconic, archetypal television antihero to the premium television landscape. The cast and creative team exceed expectations every single season, both creatively and cinematically. We couldn’t be more delighted to embark on a fourth season with this incredibly talented group of people."

Brancato, who's also known for co-creating the Netflix hit series Narcos: Mexico, expressed his gratitude to keep telling Bumpy Johnson's story, though he lamented that Eckstein wouldn't be there to see it through to the end. "I’m so gratified to continue my creative partnership with Michael Wright, his MGM+ team, and ABC Signature," he added. "This show has been a labor of love, and we dedicate this season to Paul Eckstein, my friend, and co-creator, who passed unexpectedly this summer." The series star and executive producer Whitaker wrapped up the announcement with a statement of his own celebrating a long-awaited return to the hit crime drama after Season 3 premiered at the beginning of 2023.

After such a long time away, I’m so excited to be returning to set alongside such an incredible cast, crew, and creative team, under the powerful leadership of Chris Brancato. We’re so appreciative of Michael Wright’s support at MGM+, and thrilled that Godfather of Harlem has resonated with fans around the world. We can’t wait to get to work on season four!

The first three seasons are available to stream now on MGM+ in the U.S.

