There is really no cinematic moment more iconic than Francis Ford Coppola's trilogy. The Godfather has become one of the most iconic of film franchises and one that fans continue to come back to. Based on the novel by Mario Puzo, there have been multiple movies, television shows, and more all based on Coppola's films. The show The Offer was about the production of the movie! Now, you can experience the entire franchise on Pluto TV! And just in time to spend the holidays warm and in your home (hopefully without the head of a horse in your bed though).

The Godfather was released in 1972 and introduced the world to Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) and, in a lot of ways, kicked off the obsession with mafia stories as we've come to know them. It introduced the world to a young Al Pacino and even had Robert de Niro make an appearance in The Godfather: Part II. It is a staple of cinema history for a good reason. While we now know Coppola to be one of the most influential directors of our time, it was his work on this franchise that made it so.

Without The Godfather, we wouldn't have movies like Coppola's adaptation of The Outsiders. His career started with Dementia 13 in 1963 but it was his persistence to adapt The Godfather that made him an iconic filmmaker. What better way to head into October than to watch Michael Corleone's story and experience the magic of Coppola's work? It is, after all, so iconic that other movies reference its importance.

Even 'Barbie' Had a Joke About 'The Godfather'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the funniest moments of the Greta Gerwig film Barbie came when the Kens took over Barbieland and forced all the Barbies to listen to them because of the patriarchy. The joke comes when President Barbie (Issa Rae) remembers who she is and she is trying to distract the Kens to free another Barbie. She asks if they are watching The Godfather, and it ushers in the Kens mansplaining the franchise to her. While women do love The Godfather, the joke is more about how the film has taken on a new meaning in "film bro" circles, with many over-explaining its brilliance. Which all leads to the same point: These movies are just that good that everyone wants to talk about why they are so.

So you can be like the Kens in Barbieland (or Kendom) and watch The Godfather now that the entire franchise is streaming on Pluto TV in October!