Both the classic film trilogy and the first three episodes of 'The Offer' will be available on April 28.

Paramount+ is giving fans of The Godfather an offer they can't refuse. Paramount has announced that director Francis Ford Coppola's classic trilogy will be available on the streaming service the same day as the premiere of the limited series The Offer.

Both the original 1972 film and 1974's The Godfather Part II will be available on the streaming service on April 28. Also available will be The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, a 2020 recut of 1990's The Godfather Part III. The trilogy has recently been put in the spotlight again thanks to the 50th anniversary of the first film. The original 1972 film had a limited theatrical rerelease earlier this year, and the trilogy was restored and released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The films were also celebrated at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. "I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative career," Coppola recently said about the films. "It's also very gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who've loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who discover it for the first time."

The first three episodes of The Offer will also premiere on the streaming service on April 28. The series will tell the true behind-the-scenes story of producer Alfred S. Ruddy's experience making the film. The series will star Miles Teller as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus. Coppola will be played by Dan Fogler, and screenwriter Mario Puzo will be played by Patrick Gallo.

The Offer was created by Michael Tolkin, who is also a writer and executive producer for the series. "What sealed it for me was when Al [Pacino] said, 'Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day of my life,' and that told me we had a show," Tolkin previously said. Nikki Toscano is the series' showrunner, as well as an executive producer. The actual Albert S. Ruddy is also an executive producer. Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, and Leslie Greif developed the series with Tolkin and Toscano, and are executive producers. Dexter Fletcher directed the first two episodes of the series. He is also an executive producer.

Both The Godfather trilogy and the first three episodes of The Offer will be available to stream on April 28 on Paramount+. The Offer will consist of ten episodes.

