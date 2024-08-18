The Big Picture Vito Corleone is universally recognized, a cinematic icon based on real-life mob bosses and unexpected family influence.

The Godfather is more than a typical gangster film; it's an allegory about family and capitalism in America post-WWII.

Mario Puzo's inspiration for Vito Corleone was not just gangsters, but his own mother's wisdom, ruthlessness, and love.

To create something as indelible and culturally seismic as The Godfather seems like a possibility beyond the human imagination. At the center of the classic Francis Ford Coppola film is Don Vito Corleone, the menacing, but affectionate mafia boss played by Marlon Brando in a performance that transcended the medium of cinema. Vito is one of the rare characters that, through cultural osmosis alone, everyone can recognize even if they haven't seen The Godfather. All his distinct characteristics, the tuxedo, the guttural voice, and the stuffed cheeks, are iconic. As a performer, Brando was known for his unique and inspired choices, but Vito was not the sole product of his imagination. In fact, the powerful Don was based on a handful of real-life crime bosses and one unexpected civilian who contributed to the character's most essential traits.

Francis Ford Coppola Examines America and Family in 'The Godfather'

In The Godfather, Vito Corleone is not so much a mafia boss as he is a mighty king at his last breath on the throne. After the aging Corleone patriarch survives an assassination attempt, he must pass on the family business to his progeny. In the end, it is Michael (Al Pacino), the youngest son and idyllic war veteran who becomes the Don of the next generation after separating himself from his family's illicit trade. Even when Vito is off-screen, his presence looms over the lives of Michael, Sonny (James Caan), and Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall). They all sense the pressure of failing to live up to their father's (or surrogate father in Tom's case) legacy. Vito, with his family values and moral code, represents the nobility and romanticism that permeates the public perception of the Italian mafia. While he's soft-spoken and appears gentle, he has an innate killer instinct. With a single gesture, he can influence politics or, if the offer serves him well, can have anyone killed.

Compared to the verisimilitude of Martin Scorsese's crime films, Mean Streets, Goodfellas, and Casino, The Godfather is not defined by the raw grittiness that audiences expect from gangster pictures. Instead, Coppola's film is more of an allegory about family and capitalism in post-World War II America. The essence of the Corleone family is rooted in Shakespearean text, resembling the likeness of a royal family rather than a local mafia crew. Still, Vito Corleone's criminal enterprise, societal influence, and personality can be linked to various real-life mafia bosses throughout the 20th century, including Carlo Gambino, Frank Costello, Joseph Bonanno, and Joe Profaci.

Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone Is Based on Various Real Mobsters

Carlo Gambino, a major influence on Vito Corleone, mirrored the character's humble early roots as an Italian immigrant vying for power during the height of organized crime at the dawn of the 20th century. In The Godfather: Part II, a young Vito (Robert De Niro) is a lowly foot soldier and collector before assassinating the local boss and transforming into the fierce Don. After a string of internal coups and power shifts, Gambino eventually became the boss of the Anastasia Family, subsequently named the Gambino family upon assuming power. Under his reign, the Gambino family gained a strong hold over the construction industry and held influence over teamsters and unions who controlled the building materials coming into New York. Gambino, like Vito, had an unassuming persona. He placed family values above all else, and he preferred not to boast about his power and avoided the drug trade. If the connections weren't obvious enough, Gambino carried the moniker of "Godfather."

Frank Costello, not to be confused with the fictional Jack Nicholson mob boss in The Departed, is the other pivotal figure that helped shape Vito Corleone. Anthony M. DeStefano, mob historian and author of Top Hoodlum: Frank Costello, Prime Minister of the Mafia, recounted that Costello was not the typical tough guy that we associate with mobsters, but rather, he was more of a political figure. Like Gambino, Costello grew up impoverished and needed to work his way up the organized crime ladder. "He wanted to be remembered as somebody who was legitimate because he wanted to shake the poor, sort of immigrant, gangster image," DeStefano said of Costello. The bootlegger's attitude evokes the spirit of Vito, who views his illicit business as something noble and familial. Even though, by the law, he was a criminal, he did not want to get involved with narcotics because they are immoral.

Less remembered in the annals of American mob history, Joseph Bonanno features many of the hallmarks of the most notorious gangsters, as he was also an Italian immigrant who sparred with rival gangs across multiple decades. Whether it was Vito or Michael running their criminal empire, the Corleone family needed legitimate business to ensure their underworld, and Bananno had pockets in many legalized trades, including garment factories, dairy farms, and funeral parlors. Throughout his life, he insisted he was a "man of honor" and "a venture capitalist." The Godfather depicts the Corleone family amid a gang war in New York City after the assassination attempt on Vito by Virgil Sollozzo (Al Lettieri). No real-life gangster was immersed in the world of mafia wars more than Joe Profaci, whose family spearheaded the bloody Profaci-Gallo wars of the 1960s. Between his involvement in narcotics, racketeering, and gambling, Profaci had his hands in many pockets.

Mario Puzo's Unlikely Source of Inspiration When 'The Godfather'

It's clear that Vito Corleone is not primarily modeled after a single gangster. The film selected various elements from these notorious to create a composite character. However, ruthless and power-hungry gangsters were not the only figures to inspire the legendary Marlon Brando character. For Mario Puzo, the author of The Godfather novel, solely basing Vito off gangsters would've been tricky because "I never met a real honest-to-god gangster," he once said. Luckily, Puzo had his own version of a Don in his family. "Whenever the Godfather opened his mouth," the author wrote. "In my own mind, I heard the voice of my mother. I heard her wisdom, her ruthlessness, and her unconquerable love for her family and for life itself." Puzo's mother, Maria Le Conti Puzo, might not take the comparison to a mafia boss who cuts horses' heads off as a compliment. However, her son taps into a crucial element that makes Don Corleone a cultural touchstone. Vito's cutthroat leadership and drive for success are matched by his love and affection for his family and other beauties of life. "His humanity came from her," Puzo said of Vito's connection to Maria Le Conti Puzo.

The vibrant collision between classical storytelling, real-life inspirations, and forward-thinking reflection of America is why The Godfather became an instant cinematic phenomenon upon its release in 1972. Francis Ford Coppola faced plenty of doubters during the film's tumultuous production, but its seamless balance between traditional and new-wave sensibilities was the product of a genuine visionary that transcended Mario Puzo's work and the history of the Italian-American mafia.

The Godfather is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

