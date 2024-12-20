What should a sequel do? It should build on what came before, expand and deepen its characters and themes, as well as bring new characters into the fold. If these are the measures, then The Godfather Part II does all of these, blowing The Godfather, one of the greatest films of all time, out of the water. From the improvement of both leading characters Kay (Diane Keaton) and Michael (Al Pacino), as well as the antagonists, The Godfather Part II is able to improve on nearly everything that came before it, and even some perceived weaknesses serve far greater purposes than one might expect at first glance.

Michael and Kay Pick Up Right Where They Left Off In 'The Godfather’

As The Godfather Part II develops, Michael only goes further into his evil, Stoic demeanor, and Kay is given so much more agency, providing Michael with a direct antagonist within the family. This culminates in what is, in my opinion, the best scene in the greatest film of all time. The scene where Kay tells Michael she’s had an abortion, and she did it because the baby was a male. Kay, as a non-Sicilian — a key point of tension in Mario Puzo's original novel — is the only character to break Michael’s composure, and the way Pacino’s eyes widen, and his nostrils flare, truly makes for one of the most terrifying things ever seen on screen, with the slap he delivers being felt by the audience themselves. It's a great conflict not just between characters, but cultures too. The liberal American versus conservative Sicilian, reflecting the at-odds cultures that were on display in the real world, as the mafia's influence declined with the modernization of America and around the globe.

Michael is such an evil, despicable character in The Godfather Part II, yet the complexity of his relationship with his family keeps us rooting for him until the end. When Senator Pat Geary (G. D. Spradlin) insults Michael's "whole f***ing family", Michael is quick to point out that his and Geary's "hypocrisy" does not "extend to my family." Through Michael's noting of his hypocrisy, there seems to almost be a sacrificial nature to him. He appears so tragically alone when he returns to a snowy, vacant home, and his defense of his family to Geary frames him as soliciting the crimes of the Corleone criminal family so that his children never have to, despite telling his son they will work together "some day." It invokes the scene where Michael and Vito talk in the garden in The Godfather, when Marlon Brando's don laments that "there just wasn't enough time" for the Corleone family to go legitimate, sparing Michael from this life. Michael picks up this baton and runs much further than Vito, yet we see that the more he tries to conquer the underworld in the name of his family, the more he alienates them.

Hyman Roth is a Perfect Antagonist for 'The Godfather Part II'

It has to be said that Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg) is a much better villain than Barzini (Richard Conte). Barzini provides a fantastic final boss style of villain, but Roth gives Michael something so much more direct in terms of obstacles, with both men knowing not to trust each other, and that one will betray the other eventually. It shows how The Godfather Part II has moved on from the original. We didn’t need a big bad in The Godfather, because being introduced to the world of the Corleones was more than enough to engage us, but for a sequel we needed a greater challenge, and it delivers fantastically.

Furthermore, Roth's Jewish heritage provides another conflict of cultures, and displays the racism and antisemitism rooted in the mafia underworld. Frank Pentangili (Michael V. Gazzo) refers to him as the "Jew in Miami." Within the film, he is framed as the Jewish betrayer, an artistic choice made to show the antisemitism held by the Corleone family. Yes, Roth does betray Michael first, but we ignore the fact that Michael was going to do the same thing to him. He may be based on real-world Jewish gangster Meyer Lansky, but the focus on his heritage is indicative of the wider stereotypical views held by the Corleones.

De Niro Perfectly Replaces Brando

Many detractors of The Godfather Part II point to the fact it misses what was the best part of The Godfather: Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, who gave the film a gravity for the rest of the characters to orbit. Well, the parallel flashbacks of Robert De Niro’s Vito not only make up for this loss, but go beyond Brando’s original presence. They show us the differences between Michael and Vito, as Michael is so much more evil, killing his own brother, whereas Vito only gets into the gangster life to provide for his family. It displays the generational difference between the two, where one was an immigrant/refugee, and the other the son of a powerful crime boss, leaving Michael alone in the end, whereas Vito died loved by his family.

The battle of the Godfathers may be a contentious subject, but when you look into what a sequel should do, and how The Godfather Part II executes these measures to perfection, it surely is hard to argue in favor of the original over the sequel. Protagonist and antagonists reach another level, and even Brando's absence goes unnoticed when compared to De Niro's imperial presence on the screen, making The Godfather Part II a monumental success over The Godfather.

