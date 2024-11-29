Last year's epic kajju, Oscar-winning stunner, Godzilla Minus One, still lingers in the minds of millions around the world. There's an obvious reason why director Takashi Yamazaki's masterpiece quickly became one of the highest-grossing non-English language movies in box office history, dethroning Bong Joon-ho's Parasite — it even gifted Godzilla fans with an unexpected, happy ending. However, this wasn't in the original plan.

Recently, Yamazaki appeared at the 2024 New York Comic Con in celebration of the 1954 Godzilla's 70th anniversary. The director openly discussed secret details behind the pre-production, revealing a surprising fact about the first script for Minus One. In this earlier draft, the director forfeited Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki)'s happiness and wrote Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe) a much somber and tragic ending.

Noriko Was Killed off in the Original Draft for ‘Godzilla Minus One'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Godzilla Minus One, set in post-World War II Japan, Godzilla serves as a metaphor for the overwhelming devastation the nation experienced during and after the war. According to CBR, Takashi Yamazaki envisioned a much darker ending for Noriko, a key character to the story's protagonist. The director revealed at New York Comic Con 2024 that his initial drafts included Noriko’s tragic death, where she was to die from the injuries Godzilla inflicted on her in the Ginza attack. The plan was for Noriko’s death to heighten Koichi’s feelings of guilt and loss, providing a sense of personal devastation that paralleled Japan's crisis.

This alternative ending initially aligned with the film’s somber tone. The narrative places Koichi in a world teetering on the brink of ruin, with Godzilla representing both a literal and symbolic force of terror. Noriko’s death would underscore the toll taken on those left behind, pushing Koichi into a space of existential despair. In fact, the scene where Noriko appears to be gravely hurt was crafted so that she could either survive or perish depending on Yamazaki’s final decision. However, as Yamazaki began piecing together Minus One, he felt a darker conclusion might be too gloomy. With Koichi already battling his own guilt from wartime experiences, losing Noriko on top of everything else might detract from the broader story he wanted to tell. Yamazaki’s change to let Noriko survive transformed her role from a symbol of loss to a beacon of hope.

Yamazaki Changed 'Minus One's Ending to Give the Protagonist Hope

Close

The choice to keep Noriko alive brings out Koichi’s resilience, as he must now reconcile his past mistakes with the possibility of a future, a script that mirrors Japan’s post-war recovery. Instead of merely chronicling death, Godzilla Minus One becomes a story about facing unimaginable hardship and still finding the strength to move forward. For Koichi, having Noriko alive means he has someone to return to, grounding his character arc in a way that balances the bleakness with a sliver of optimism. Rather than sinking fully into darkness, the revised ending allows for a message of endurance, showing that even amidst ruin, life can—and does—persist.

For fans of the Godzilla, Yamazaki’s decision to balance despair with happiness added a new humanistic dimension to the film. Rather than focusing solely on destruction, Minus One emphasizes the psychological cost of survival and the courage it takes to be a hero. Koichi’s chance at redemption is rooted in his relationship with Noriko, representing a shift from portraying Godzilla solely as a monster to a more nuanced figure of adversity that can be overcome.

2:50 Related The 10 Best Monster Movies of the Last 5 Years Over the past five years, filmmakers have unleashed a new wave of creature features.

Ultimately, the director's final change deepens the story’s emotional resonance, inviting a moment of reflection on themes of loss, survival, and rebuilding. By allowing Koichi to find happiness with Noriko, Yamazaki gives audiences a powerful message: while catastrophe is often unavoidable, it doesn’t have to consume us entirely. Through Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki has not only paid homage to Japan’s resilience but gave the franchise a fresh canvas to bounce off on for upcoming installments.

Godzilla Minus One Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

Godzilla Minus One is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX