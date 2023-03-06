Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the new trailer and poster for the upcoming Australian horror film Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism just a few months ahead of its premiere at the 2023 Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans which will be held from March 30 to April 2.

Inspired by true events, the story of Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism follows Lara (Georgia Eyers), a young girl who is haunted by a demonic figure in both her dreams and her waking life. When she and her husband Ron (Dan Ewing) decide to move away from medical treatment, they turn to spiritual treatment. What begins as a way to help her quickly turns into torture as the exorcism being performed becomes more and more brutal, as the new poster showcases the weeping Lara surrounded by crosses and the demon she has seen in her dreams standing above her.

The new trailer introduces us to Lara and Ron meeting with Dr. Marsa Walsh, played by Eliza Matengu, as Lara recounts the visions and dreams that she has been having. While Dr. Walsh recommends that Lara be put under observation for her mental illness, Ron claims that the issue isn't a mental one and instead is a spiritual one, taking Lara away from the science field and instead into a congregation led by a woman named Barbara (Rosie Traynor). We see the fanaticism of her congregation, but Ron, desperate to help his wife still takes her to the group, who proves themselves to be zealots, especially a man named Daniel (Tim Pocock), a brutal and violent exorcist that Barbara recommends to the couple. As soon as Daniel enters the trailer, the true brutality of this group is shown on full display.

Image via XYZ Films

RELATED: Frank Grillo Action Film 'Hounds of War' Acquired by XYZ Films

The Cast and Crew Working on Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism is directed by Nick Kozakis, who is adapting a screenplay penned by Alexander Angliss-Wilson. XYZ Films acquired the North American distribution rights in early March and has set a wide release date for the film following its world premiere at Overlook. The film will be released on Video-On-Demand on April 6, 2023, a week following its debut. Kozakis and the rest of the filmmakers behind the film will be at Overlook in person during the film's premiere.

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism will make its world premiere at the 2023 Overlook Film Festival from March 30 to April 2 before having a wide release on April 6. You can check out the new trailer, poster, and the official description for the upcoming film down below: