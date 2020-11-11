‘Godmothered’: First Images Tease Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher’s Disney+ Comedy

Disney has released the first images from Godmothered. The film stars Jillian Bell as a fairy godmother-in-training who resolves to revitalize her profession by helping a 10-year-old girl in distress. However, the 10-year-old girl is now a 40-year-old single mom Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), but the fairy godmother-in-training is determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she wants said makeover or not.

Bell and Fisher are immensely talented comic actors (watch Brittany Runs a Marathon and Confessions of a Shopaholic, respectively, if you need convincing), so this one is a must-watch for me. It’s also a cute premise that should fit nicely on Disney+ where there are lower stakes to checking out a new movie and their original offerings have been mostly solid thus far. Also, since the film is set at Christmastime, this should be a nice, light holiday offering for families staying home and looking for some easy entertainment.

Check out the first images from Godmothered below. The film arrives on Disney+ on December 4th and also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godmothered: