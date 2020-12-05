Plus, they each reveal a day they were really nervous to film something and why.

I think we can all agree 2020 has been terrible. Between not being able to see your friends, or do just about anything you used to do, the past nine months have been a huge challenge for everyone. However, while you may be feeling down, Disney+ has just released a feel-good movie, Godmothered, to cheer you up.

Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary), the film stars Jillian Bell as Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who takes it upon herself to prove that the world still needs fairy godmothers. When Bell finds a letter from a 10-year-old girl asking for help, she decides to track her down. Unfortunately, when Bell tracks her down she discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) who has given up on “happily ever after.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t stop Bell’s character from trying to do her job and bringing the holiday spirit to all the characters. Godmothered also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Syke, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

Image via Disney+

Shortly after seeing the film, I spoke with Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher. During the fun conversation they each talked about why they wanted to make Godmothered, a day they were nervous to film a scene and why, what they knew about Disney+ before signing on, how doesn’t have a stereotypical villain, and more. In addition, they each revealed their first movie/TV show crush, what TV series they’d like to guest star on, and the movie they’ve seen the most.

Check out what they had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about. For more on Godmothered, you can read Allie Gemmill's review.

Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher:

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie have they seen the most?

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

How much did they know about Disney+ when they signed on to do the movie?

Is it nice to not have to worry about the opening weekend box office numbers?

What drew them to this project?

How the film does not have a stereotypical villain.

How did Bell prep to use the wand in the film?

What’s a day they were really nervous to film something and why?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'WandaVision' Poster Asks You to Pull Back the Retro TV Wallpaper The Truman Show: Endgame?