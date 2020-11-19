Disney+ has released the first trailer for the streaming service’s new original movie Godmothered. Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary), the film stars Jillian Bell as a young, inexperienced, and cheerfully optimistic fairy godmother who takes it upon herself to prove that the world still needs, well, fairy godmothers. In the fairy realm, she finds a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old in distress and decides to go to Earth to help her out. The only problem is, that 10-year-old is now a grown adult woman (played by Isla Fisher), and she’s super cynical.

There’s a pretty strong Enchanted vibe here, but it feels like there’s something missing. It has all the right pieces for a delightful fantasy comedy, but this trailer really doesn’t click. Bell and Fisher are terrific performers so maybe it’s just a bad trailer? But the Disney+ original movies thus far don’t exactly inspire a ton of confidence – last year’s Noelle had promise and ended up being wildly forgettable despite an impressive cast.

See for yourself with the trailer for Godmothered below. The film will be released exclusively on Disney+ on December 4th and also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Syke, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godmothered:

Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

