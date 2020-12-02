Before I can tell you about Godmothered, I have to tell you about June Squibb. Between Palm Springs, Hubie Halloween, the upcoming Soul, and Godmothered, 2020 should really be renamed "June's Year." I have a soft spot for Squibb; I've learned that if she's in your movie or TV show, it's gonna be real good. So, after I hunkered down and pressed play on Godmothered earlier this week, the Squibb litmus test came in handy when the nonagenarian wonder's voice was the first thing that greeted me. Squibb plays Agnes, a member of the fairy godmother community who is perhaps the true embodiment of a "whippersnapper" and, crucially, is our trusty narrator for this unique Disney fairytale.

Now I have to tell you another thing before I tell you about Godmothered. I know, I know, you just want me to get to the review! But this is important table-setting we should get out of the way. When the Godmothered trailer dropped, I was nervous. What was this movie supposed to be? Enchanted 2.0 with Jillian Bell subbing in for Amy Adams as the deeply magical being who suddenly finds themselves in our far-less-magical world? The reservations were out in full force after that, I'm ashamed to admit. But alas, a plot twist: Godmothered turned out to be the kind of pure, Disney-fied joy I sorely needed.

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Godmothered follows Eleanor (Jillian Bell), a fairy-godmother-in-training who is, essentially, the Hermione Granger of the bunch. Earnest, knowledgeable, and compelled to help others and make the world a better place, Eleanor is a perfect Disney heroine. (Keep your eyes peeled for Jane Curtin, who plays Moira, the Top Fairy Godmother.) When it seems like the role of fairy godmother may soon cease to exist, Eleanor sets out to prove these magical beings are still in demand. After finding a letter from young Boston resident Mackenzie (Isla Fisher) asking for a fairy godmother, Eleanor sets out to find her and help her get the "happily ever after" she believes Mackenzie needs. One bumpy ride later, Eleanor discovers Mackenzie is all grown up and the prospect of finding a "happily ever after" has dimmed. Naturally, hijinks ensue as Eleanor tries to follow her training and show Mackenzie otherwise.

The best compliment I can give is that this movie brings big Elf energy to its story. Eleanor's story feels very much like Buddy the Elf's. Yes, she is earnest, but she's neither dumb nor incompetent. Her duty to help make happily ever afters happen in a world where jaded adults think that's no longer possible hearkens back to Buddy's admittedly inadvertent achievement of reminding cynical New Yorkers that Christmas cheer is a thing of beauty. This Godmothered-Elf likeness is likely thanks to screenwriters Kari Granlund (2019's Lady and the Tramp) and Melissa Stack (The Other Woman) have managed to find the right narrative balance between charm, chuckles, and adult-skewing themes that help Godmothered from tipping into overly saccharine territory. As such, even though this is a movie that never strays too far from family-friendly territory, the plot developments feel like genuine surprises. This is a movie that manages to sell simple jokes like, "She'll go off her rocker"/"Oh no, she loves her rocker," alongside sexual innuendos like "shoveling your driveway" and walks that tightrope with ease. Of course, this is also helped by the fact that Godmothered has director Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones' Diary, Bridget Jones' Baby) at the helm, guiding this story effortlessly.

Also, both the biggest treat and sweetest surprise of Godmothered is Bell, who gamely rises to the occasion as the lead of this movie. Having carved out a nice niche for herself over the years as a character actor in R-rated comedies like Rough Night and 22 Jump Street, it's understandable if there's some hesitation about how Bell would fit into the PG world of Godmothered. If anything, playing the wide-eyed, earnest Eleanor is a great example of how wide Bell's range as an actor is — and proof we need to get her into a wider array of casting conversations. And if there isn't some form of an Eleanor-centric animated show or Godmothered sequel (there's definitely an interesting story teased at the end of this movie), then I'm writing a strongly worded letter to Mickey Mouse demanding it post-haste.

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Godmothered is also a Disney+ movie that makes the smart choice to not have overt references to Disney fairy godmothers of days gone by. Spared of any nods to Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella's wand-wielding dream weavers, Godmothered manages to build its own lore that stands on its own two legs and, get this, has lore that is actually fun to think about. This aspect makes Godmothered feel fresh and unfussy, allowing you to really get into the story.

Ultimately, Godmothered has come at the right time. It's both a Christmas movie and a modern fairytale, so the timing of its release couldn't be better. After a very long and draining year, I dare say this is exactly the kind of movie adults and kids alike need to make spirits bright. Bell and Fisher are an unbeatable pair, leading a movie with a refreshingly majority female cast that offers a sweet message that the kind of happily ever afters we deserve don't necessarily need to look like the ones in the fairytales we were raised on.

Rating: B+

Godmothered premieres on Disney+ on Friday, December 4. Get even more Disney+ updates here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Stop What You’re Doing and Watch 'Deep Rising' Now The 1998 creature feature is tons of fun.