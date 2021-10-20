Long before the Dark Universe hilariously failed to launch a connected monster franchise in the vein of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Universal Pictures defined the next century of iconic movie monsters with their classic films. The Universal Classic Monsters films of the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s brought legendary literary characters such as Frankenstein, Dracula, The Invisible Man, and the Phantom of the Opera to the big screen, and introduced figures like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and the Creature From The Black Lagoon. While these characters would star in countless projects both before and after, Universal’s films crafted their definitive depictions.

Not all of the films are equal in quality. Although the films were initially standalone, a continuous string of sequels, soft reboots, and crossovers (between the standalone monster films and the Abbott and Costello series) resulted in a confusing timeline. However, the first batch of origin films weren’t just important in providing the backstories for the characters; they stand on their own as great works of cinema, and employed inventive filmmakers who humanized the mythic stories. British director James Whale was one of the finest auteurs of the era, and helmed the original 1931 Frankenstein, its 1935 sequel The Bride of Frankenstein, and the 1935 adaptation of H.G. Wells’s novel The Invisible Man. Whale’s offscreen exploits were just as fascinating as his films.

While Whale’s legacy is most closely associated with his impact on horror, the underrated 1998 biopic Gods and Monsters explored the man himself. Bill Condon’s sensitive drama follows an older Whale (Ian McKellen) who reflects on his mortality during his final weeks. While many of the events are fictionalized, the film highlights the personal torment that PTSD and homophobia had on Whale’s life, and as a result his films. Understanding Whale’s latent subtext is integral to appreciating the classic Universal Monsters films, and Gods and Monsters is both a necessary history lesson and a stirring character drama.

While the later Universal monster films grew sillier, Whale’s initial projects were truly terrifying with their primal horrific images. The initial image of Victor Frankenstein’s hulking creature emerging from the operating table is so synonymous within popular culture (and subject to countless parodies, including Mel Brooks’s 1974 classic Young Frankenstein) that it's easy to forget how scary it would have been to a viewer in 1931. Gods and Monsters shows how Whale bore witness to human banality first hand.

A veteran of the British Army during World War I, Whale was haunted by his wartime experience, which included a year as a German prisoner-of-war. Venturing to Hollywood as he struggled with post traumatic stress disorder, Whale channeled his personal experience when helming early war films such as Journey’s End and Hell’s Angels for United Artists. In Gods and Monsters, Whale suffers intense flashbacks that link his dreary years in the trenches with the haunting black-and-white imagery of Frankenstein’s monster wandering through the night. Like a confused soldier, the creature is in a scary, unknown environment as a result of his powerful master’s ambition. Condon identifies this connection in Gods and Monsters; neither the young Whale or the monster chose a path of violence.

Whale was compassionate for his creatures with his deeply humanist approach. The story of Frankenstein is a tragedy where the creature himself is the victim, and in Gods and Monsters McKellen reflects on how his initially tragic intent was lost when the iconography grew beyond the films themselves. In a fascinating sequence, Whale grows infuriated when he’s invited to pose for the Royal Family alongside actors Boris Karloff and Elsa Lanchester, dubbed “his monsters.” Seeing his original vision misinterpreted launches Whale into a bout of depression.

Whale was bravely frank about his sexuality (a trait McKellen shares); an openly gay filmmaker in Hollywood was virtually unheard of, particularly one employed by the leading studios. In Gods and Monsters, Whale develops a friendship with his new gardener Clayton Boone (Brendan Fraser). Boone rebuffs Whale’s romantic advances, but learns of Whale’s uncomfortability in his own skin. When a disgruntled Whale tries to force himself on Boone, he’s immediately in shame. He doesn’t angrily lash out at Boone, but is humiliated by his own impulses. He begs for his suffering to end, because he didn’t choose to be this way.

Although it's ultimately a tragedy, Gods and Monsters shows Whale’s wit and wisdom thanks to McKellen’s whimsical performance. He’s jovial, and playfully cynical about the state of Hollywood, amusing Boone with his quirky anecdotes of working behind-the-scenes on major studio productions. That same comic nature in 1933’s The Invisible Man lifts the intricacy of Wells’s pages, and combines them with an amusing comedy of errors: Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains) must mask his face and live under the ridiculous guise of normalcy.

The original Universal monster films have courted new viewers recently, and compared to the embarrassing modern films they hold up incredibly well. It's easier to appreciate how important the personal touch of filmmakers like Whale was when comparing it to Victor Frankenstein or I, Frankenstein. For both audiences discovering these films for the first time and longtime fans of the era, Gods and Monsters is a great complimentary viewing to consider this Halloween season.

