IFC Films has released a brand-new poster for their upcoming neo-Western thriller God's Country, starring Thandiwe Newton in a tension-filled battle of wills and values.

The upcoming film is based on the 2015 short story Winter Light by acclaimed author James Lee Burke, and sees Newton play Sandra Guidry, a grieving professor who moves out into a snow-laden rural college town in the American West. One day she discovers a red truck belonging to two hunters has been parked in front of her house. When she tells the duo to leave, she becomes the target of a series of threats from members of the town. Without any form of law enforcement to turn to, she enters an "escalating battle of wills" that will see her values put to the test.

The brand-new poster for the upcoming film sees Netwon standing firm in the center of the image. Behind her stands the translucent spectre of the main hunter that is antagonizing her named Samuel, played by Jefferson White, looking down at her as he holds a hunting rifle. The film made its debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival back in January and was praised for Newton's performance and tension-filled narrative.

Image via IFC Films

God's Country is directed by Julian Higgins, who also co-wrote the film's script alongside Shaye Ogbonna. In addition to Newton and White, the film's cast includes Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Kai Lennox, and Tanaya Beatty. Executive producers on the project are Jason Beck and Anthony Ciardelli. The film is produced by Miranda Bailey, Halee Bernard, Julian Higgins, and Amanda Marshall. IFC Films is handling the distribution of the film, which has a 102-minute runtime.

God's Country is set to release in theaters on September 16. Check out the new poster for the upcoming film as well as the film's official synopsis and trailer down below:

Based on the short story “Winter Light” by acclaimed author James Lee Burke, 'God's Country' is a neo-Western thriller set in the snowy wilderness of the American West. Thandiwe Newton plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in a rural college town. She discovers a mysterious red truck parked in her driveway and soon learns it belongs to a pair of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house. Sandra turns them away politely but firmly – her experience tells her these are not the sort of men to welcome freely into her world. But they won’t take no for an answer, and soon Sandra finds herself drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test.