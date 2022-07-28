IFC has released a new trailer for God’s Country, its latest neo-Western thriller starring Thandiwe Newton in the leading role. The two-and-a-half-minute-long clip features a Newton as college professor Sandra who notices a red truck parked in her driveway. It belongs to a group of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house. However, they turn out to be the kind of people you don’t mess with as they keep returning and threatening her. As tension grows we see Sandra getting embroiled in a battle of wills as no one comes to her aid.

The movie is based on the acclaimed short story Winter Light by author James Lee Burke which follows a college professor, who decides to attack two hunters in order to protect everything he has as they try to trespass on his property however things soon spiral into catastrophic events. The movie is helmed by LA-based writer/director Julian Higgins, who previously adapted Winter Light into an Oscar-shortlisted 2015 short film of the same name.

The Newton-led movie was picked up by IFC earlier this year. Speaking of the movie, the director previously said, “God’s Country has been a years-long labor of love for our entire team, and I am truly thrilled we’ve found the perfect home.” IFC Films President Arianna Bocco said,

Thandiwe Newton delivers one of the most beautifully complex and realistic portraits of a modern-day woman dealing with grief and isolation within the confines of a traditional western turned on its head. Julian Higgins has impressively directed a taut thriller that will surely keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton on ‘All the Old Knives,’ Why They Loved the Script, and How They Prepare for a Project

Along with Newton the movie casts Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Jefferson White, Kai Lennox, and Tanaya Beatty. Shaye Ogbonna co-wrote the screenplay along with Higgins. The movie is produced by Miranda Bailey, Halee Bernard, Higgins, and Amanda Marshall, while Jason Beck and Anthony Ciardelli serve as executive producers.

God’s Country opens in theaters on July 29. Meanwhile, check out the synopsis and trailer below.