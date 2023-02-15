Actor Paul Mescal has been on a steady rise with his consistent complex and acclaimed performances. The actor bagged his maiden Oscar nomination for Charlotte Wells’ coming-of-age drama Aftersun. The actor is set to follow that performance with another layered character Brian in Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer-directed feature God’s Creatures. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Holmer spoke about Mescal’s physical performance and showcased an exclusive image.

Davis and Holmer direct from a screenplay by Shane Crowley, based on a story he wrote with Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly. The feature follows Aileen, a mother, who lies for her estranged son, Brian. What seems like a white lie rips apart their family and close-knit Irish town, in turn, testing Aileen’s own sense of right and wrong. Mescal’s Brian returns home after spending years in Australia and seeks to reestablish his family oyster trapping farm but in a turn of events he’s charged with sexual assault by the local police.

The new image sees Mescal, on waterfront, lost in thoughts and channeling his character’s trauma. “He was very willing to go to these dark places in order to explore the psychology of the character,” Holmer says of Mescal’s performance. The actor was able to dive deep into his characters, given there was much to explore as Holmer further explained, “We built this backstory for Brian that involved violence that he’s experienced in and outside of the home.” The co-director reveals Mescal was able to give a particularly physical performance, as he channeled Brian’s experiences into agitated actions. “It’s like a tremor or a tension that he’s holding in his body that could be released at any moment.”

Image via A24 Films

Who is in 'God's Creatures?'

Along with Mescal as Brian the movie casts Emily Watson as Brian’s mother Aileen, Aisling Franciosi as Sarah Murphy, Declan Conlon as Con O'Hara, Toni O'Rourke as Erin O'Hara, Marion O'Dwyer as Marry Fitz, Brendan McCormack as Francie D'Arcey, Lalor Roddy as Paddy O'Hara and Isabelle Connolly as Emma Daly.

The movie premiered at the Directors' Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 and was a critical hit. Given the team behind the movie, it is going to be one thrilling drama to watch out for. Mescal’s rise continues with features like sci-fi thriller Foe starring opposite Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Haigh’s new film Strangers, Richard Linklater’s Merrily We Roll Along adaptation, and Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.

God’s Creatures comes to Irish cinemas from 24 March, and UK cinemas from 31 March. Check out the new image: