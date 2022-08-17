Ghosts of the past are colliding with nightmares of the present in a trailer for the Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer helmed God’s Creatures. The relationship between a mother and son is put to the ultimate test in this psychological drama that stars Academy Award nominee Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves), Primetime Emmy nominee Paul Mescal (Normal People), and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale).

Brian O’Hara has just returned to his small Irish fishing village after spending almost a decade abroad in Australia. His arrival sparks joy in the community, but especially with his mother, Aileen (Watson), who has been looking forward to the return of her son since he left the town’s shores seven years ago. But, the young man’s celebratory homecoming is soon cut short when he’s accused of an atrocious and disturbing crime. Torn between protecting her beloved child and her moral obligations, Aileen struggles with the damning evidence quickly piling up against him. After she tells a lie that ends up having severe repercussions in the case, Aileen’s world spins out of control.

The trailer reveals a dark setting for an even darker storyline. Filled with all the gorgeous, but rainy shots that one can expect from a film set in a coastal Irish town, there’s a certain all encompassing depression that can be felt in the performances seen in the trailer. Aileen’s heavy emotions surrounding what’s right and wrong, along with her son’s constant cries for his innocence make for an engaging push-pull dynamic that we can expect to see play out during the film.

Image via A24

No strangers to the world of drama directing, God’s Creatures will mark the second time Davis and Holmer have teamed up for a production. Previously, the duo worked together on 2015’s The Fits which focused on the story of a preteen tomboy with a talent for dance who has a hard time fitting in with an all-girls’ dancing group. Her situation is made even worse when she develops seizures seemingly out of the blue. The film was met by much critical acclaim, raking in nominations including best first feature at the Spirit Awards. It’s with their eye for a building drama that we’re certain Davis and Holmer’s follow-up film will wow all over again.

Set to drop in theaters on September 30, A24’s God’s Creatures will be the perfect fall drama to make audiences feel the chill in the air as they continue to guess exactly what happened on the night in question. You can see the trailer below.