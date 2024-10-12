Only a handful of movies can successfully play with the concepts of perception and reality to a satisfying degree. God’s Crooked Lines delivers all that and more with its mind-bending narrative and general air of intensity. Directed by Oriol Paulo, known for his mastery of suspense, God’s Crooked Lines creates an atmosphere of paranoia and uncertainty against the backdrop of a 1970s psychiatric hospital. The narrative itself is centered on Alice (Barbara Lennie), a private investigator who goes undercover as a patient at a mental health facility to investigate a sketchy death. However, things get dicey as the case unravels into something a lot more sinister than your run-of-the-mill murder case.

The film's ability to blur the line between truth and insanity is what sells the plot, as it doesn’t only leave Alice questioning what’s real, but the audience as well. A lot of this is thanks to Lennie’s performance, which had her shifting from a state of vulnerability to manipulation, making it impossible to fully trust her, or anyone else for that matter. Reminiscent of classics like Shutter Island and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, God’s Crooked Lines weaves an intricate narrative that’s as deceptive as it is intriguing.

‘God’s Crooked Lines’ Keeps You Questioning Reality in Every Moment

Image via Netfix

From the instant Lennie’s Annie steps into Our Lady of the Fountains Hospital in God’s Crooked Lines, there’s already an air of uncertainty. But, it’s not just the mystery behind the puzzling murder that'll draw viewers and fans of Shutter Island in, but the layers of doubt, psychological tension, and outright misdirection that ups the ante. The film succeeds at planting tiny pointers and visual details that make viewers question everything they see. One subtle example is the fleeting lunch scene between Alice and Dr. Donadio (Lluís Soler). At face value, they’re having an ordinary conversation, but attention shifts when the food and drinks on the table disappear. That’s exactly how the film raises doubts about its protagonist’s perception of reality. The visual sleight of hand is a glaring reminder that Alice’s version of events may not be as reliable as they first seemed.

Even more, how the characters are presented adds to the general air of unease. Friends become foes and motives seem to be constantly shifting. As such, no one is who they appear to be. There’s Dr. Alvar (Eduard Fernández) who initially comes across as a trustworthy figure but later becomes eerily suspicious when Alice discovers the chunky check her husband gave him. He doesn’t just cast doubt on himself, but also on the entire medical team. Similarly, Alice’s husband is portrayed as a doting partner, but once it’s revealed that he absconded with her fortune, it only adds to the layers of mistrust. Just when you believe you’ve figured out who’s in the right, new information surfaces, forcing you to reconsider everything; essentially creating a mental maze that keeps the truth hidden until the very end.

The Layers in Bárbara Lennie’s Performance in ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ Are Worth Exploring

Lennie’s portrayal of Alice is equal parts subtle, engaging, and concealing. From the moment she walks into the hospital, there’s a quiet intensity about her that ensures the viewers are constantly second-guessing her version of events. So, while you can never fully trust her, you can’t completely doubt her either. Needless to say, it’s this tricky blend that keeps the tension at an all-time high throughout the film. Despite the duality of her character, she channels Alice with extreme control, staying away from big, melodramatic bursts of emotion to drive the plot. Rather, she invests herself in little details like her expression or posture to clue the audience that there’s a lot more to her than what meets the eye.

Above all, her performance stands out thanks to the way she delivers Alice’s growing self-doubt. Instead of making it obvious, she lets the cracks gradually begin to show in the form of a breakdown of her confidence. Her interpretation of the character ensures that as the plot advances, it’s increasingly difficult to figure out if she’s in control. Take the moment she’s first confronted by Dr. Alvar about her motives for checking into the hospital. She maintains a calm, almost icy demeanor as she delivers her answers. Still, it’s not without a flicker of uncertainty that proves that, though she’s controlled and calculated, she’s equally unsure of her story. Like the overall film, her performance never lets you settle on what to believe; and the result is a riveting performance — and thriller — you can't look away from.

God’s Crooked Lines is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

